Towards Sustainable and Quality Tourism: Indonesia's Pavilion Shines a Spotlight at Arabian Travel Market 2023

DUBAI, UAE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia Tourism is set to showcase its potential during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) on 1-4 May 2023 in Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab Emirates. This participation is part of the government's strategies to promote Indonesia's wonderful tourist destinations to the Middle East market as well to spotlight Indonesia's readiness to welcome foreign traveler's post-pandemic COVID-19.

For more updated information on Indonesia tourism, visit www.indonesia.travel

(Dubai, 5/1) Relish in the beauty of Padar Island near Labuan Bajo - a perfect harmony of the hills surrounding the sea. Satisfy your thirst for nature and exoticism on this island. It is one of Indonesia's Super Priority Tourism Destinations that will be highlighted in the Arabian Travel Market Dubai 2023.

The Middle East Region is one of the strategic main markets and a potential hotspot for Indonesia's tourism marketing initiatives. Based on BPS-Statistics Indonesia, the number of Middle Eastern travelers visiting Indonesia in 2022 soared up to 1194% (67,337) compared to 2021 with 5,639 visitors.

Regarding this participation, Indonesia Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, stated: "First and foremost, I would like to thank all the Indonesian tourism players for implementing collaborative marketing efforts to revive Indonesian tourism and to make this happen. We hope Indonesia's active participation in ATM Dubai 2023 could make Indonesia a Top-of-Mind destination for the Middle Eastern travelers, as well as increase the number of international tourists visiting Indonesia that will eventually contribute to the nation's foreign exchange and increased work opportunity. Additionally, as we are focusing on improving four aspects of tourism, such as experience, quality, sustainability, and luxury, we are setting a target of an estimated 55 thousand pax during this event."

In light of the global tourism trend and ATM Dubai 2023's current theme of 'Working Towards Net Zero', Indonesia Tourism will be promoting Indonesia's quality and sustainable tourism implementation. Currently, Indonesia also has an ongoing campaign to support the sustainable initiatives with an 'Every Step Matters' movement with the goal to reduce carbon emission within the tourism sector by 2030, encouraging tourists to preserve the environment and culture.

Deputy Minister for Marketing of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Ni Made Ayu Marthini, explained the strategies devised by the Ministry and the participating tourism industries. "Our theme for ATM Dubai this year is 'Visit Indonesia Year 2023: Explore Our New Wonderful Destinations'. With this, we want to drive the promotion of the sustainable and quality tourism initiatives that have been implemented in Indonesia in several priority tourist attractions across Indonesia. As it is also in line with the current global tourism trend, we aim to encourage foreign travelers to cherish Indonesian nature and cultures while experiencing our prime services," said Made.

To attract visitors and potential foreign travelers, Indonesia's pavilion during the ATM Dubai 2023 will arrange an in-person B2B meeting with potential buyers as it is an important milestone for Indonesia's existence in the tourism world. Furthermore, Indonesia Tourism will be targeting wholesalers, OTA, and International Airlines Companies to increase joint promotions, especially in terms of seat capacity and flight frequency to Indonesia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2065794/Image_Press_Release_3.jpg

