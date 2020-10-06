Totara Announces the Global Launch of the Totara Talent Experience Platform

All-in-one talent experience platform empowers organizations to develop and engage talent to drive enterprise success

BRIGHTON, England, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Totara , a leading provider of enterprise learning, engagement and performance management technology, today announced the launch and immediate availability of the Totara Talent Experience Platform, an integrated suite that combines enhanced learning capabilities with a new learning experience platform and a new performance management system. Totara's Talent Experience Platform is designed from the ground up to empower organizations to provide employees with highly engaging learning experiences that shorten learning curves and boost employee performance.

The release of the Totara Talent Experience Platform marks an important milestone in the company's evolution. Totara has expanded from its flagship Totara Learn, the company's transformational learning management system (LMS) used by more than 1,800 organizations worldwide, to an integrated offering comprising three powerful solutions – Totara Learn, Totara Engage, and Totara Perform. Combined, these solutions form a unified experience for employees, bringing together all of the critically important areas needed for organizations and individuals to thrive and succeed; learning, engagement, collaboration, high-performance and, ultimately, productivity.

"Top performing organizations understand that learning and performance management must be tightly interwoven, but the myriad of systems that organizations rely on to support these critical learning and development functions are often disparate and difficult to integrate," said Richard Wyles, CEO of Totara. "We created this platform to help organizations deliver a unified talent experience that provides the highly engaging learning and continuous performance management that employees and organizations need to fuel personal, career and company growth."

Totara Learn

Totara Learn, proven and trusted by millions of learners worldwide, replaces the limitations of the traditional LMS with an adaptable and extendable enterprise solution that cost-effectively meets any organization's learning and compliance requirements. Now with multitenancy, a mobile app, a modern user interface and dozens of upgraded features, Totara Learn allows organizations to:

Manage compliance with custom report building that automatically keeps stakeholders fully informed.

Automatically assign and personalize learning and compliance training according to group, role, team, skills and more.

Engage learners and drive collaborative problem solving with centrally organized online and offline learning events.

Totara Engage

While formal learning is an essential component of the overall learning experience, organizations must also harness the power of informal learning and collaboration to enhance the success of learning programs. It's also essential that learning- whether formal or informal - is delivered within the flow of work, ensuring that learners are guided to discover and seek out the right training, resources and information at the right time and place.

Totara's intuitive and user-friendly learning experience platform (LXP), provides an enriching collaborative environment for employees to discover and share resources, insights and engaging learning experiences. The platform encourages the creation and sharing of personalized learning paths while supporting upskilling and enhancing performance. With Totara Engage, learners and organizations can:

Blend formal training with informal and social learning to increase engagement and collaboration.

Build a connected culture by unlocking knowledge sharing throughout the organization.

Shorten learning curves with personalized playlists and custom resources curated from multiple channels and delivered to any device.

Give employees relevant training at just the right time.

Totara Perform

Today's best performance management systems give an organization the ability to set its own course and tailor practices to suit its work culture and context. Totara Perform has adaptability and productivity at its core. The system supports the entire spectrum of traditional and modern performance practices, including annual reviews, continuous performance management, 360-degree feedback, check-ins, appraisals and much more.

Totara Perform arms organizations with the ability to:

Maintain high performance with regular check-ins, continuous feedback, and smart goal-setting for employees and remote workers.

Set clear goals and drive measurable results to build a culture of performance.

Develop an agile and resilient workforce with the flexibility and power of modern performance management.

Align departmental goals and organizational direction through better visibility and reporting of your performance management process.

The Totara Talent Experience Platform is available immediately. Totara Learn, Totara Engage and Totara Perform can be used together or separately, providing organizations with the flexibility to build a powerful experience that unifies highly engaging learning and performance management, block by block.

For more information, contact enquiry@totaralearning.com or request a demo .

About Totara

Totara builds employee engagement, learning, and performance management technologies that enable large multinational corporations, government entities, and mid-market companies to deliver enterprise-level talent and workforce experiences. Totara's Talent Experience Platform unifies a transformational learning management system (LMS) , a user-centric learning experience platform (LXP) , and a comprehensive performance management system under a single and highly adaptable architecture. Totara's flexible architecture gives organizations the freedom to innovate, the freedom to choose, and unlocks critical resources for reinvestment into where it really counts.

