Totalplay Selects Accedian's Skylight Platform for Automated Assurance of Managed Business Services

Skylight helps drive Totalplay's operational efficiency and customer experience goals, preventing network degradations and guaranteeing user satisfaction

MEXICO CITY, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics and end-user experience solutions, today announced that Totalplay has selected Accedian Skylight to automate assurance for the full lifecycle of new managed services – from delivery and activation to continuous monitoring for customer experience. Totalplay is the telecommunications company business with the greatest growth in Mexico, today serving over 10 million customers.

Totalplay Empresarial provides telecommunications solutions, managed services, and information technologies that solve the operation and business processes requirements for public and private sector institutions. The company is focused on providing world-class connectivity, unparalleled customer experience, and highly-optimized solutions for video streaming.

Accedian has been Totalplay's strategic service assurance partner for more than five years, assuring high-quality services to residential customers and providing performance visibility to Totalplay's key enterprise customers. Expanding Accedian Skylight into the services delivery organization will help Totalplay further enrich its offering to end customers with:

Microsecond granularity and transparency to end customers – Totalplay and its end customers have visibility through end-user portals on service level agreement (SLA) performance.

– Totalplay and its end customers have visibility through end-user portals on service level agreement (SLA) performance. Automation and operational efficiency – Automating the orchestration of assurance enables Totalplay to launch new services more quickly and cost effectively.

– Automating the orchestration of assurance enables Totalplay to launch new services more quickly and cost effectively. Predictive analytics – Skylight Analytics ingests third-party SNMP and telemetry data, correlating that with performance data to better detect anomalies that can lead to service degradations. This allows Totalplay to anticipate potential issues and mitigate them sooner.

– Skylight Analytics ingests third-party SNMP and telemetry data, correlating that with performance data to better detect anomalies that can lead to service degradations. This allows Totalplay to anticipate potential issues and mitigate them sooner. Strengthened customer support – With enhanced insight and predictive analytics, Totalplay improves response times on customer requests and proactively resolve any issues, outages, or service degradations.

"Our vision is focused on full automation of our network, and with Accedian Skylight, the foundation is being laid for operational efficiency gains. This will, in turn, enable the creation of new revenue opportunities for those who are willing to rely on both innovation through our unique approach and reach beyond telecommunications, as well as our comprehensive technology services," said Héctor Nava, CEO, Totalplay Empresarial. "We rely on Accedian's leading assurance and analytics technology to provide the best customer satisfaction and support in our market."

"These new assurance capabilities help set Totalplay apart in the market as the most transparent and customer experience-focused provider. As Totalplay customers purchase new services, real-time visibility into all performance metrics is readily available from a single dashboard," said Carlos Brito, VP Sales, CALA, Accedian. "The extension of our longstanding partnership reinforces Accedian as a trusted partner for future projects combining technical expertise, innovation, and a deep understanding of Totalplay's needs and challenges."

About Accedian

Accedian is a leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions for service providers and mid-to-large size enterprises. The Accedian Skylight platform offers granular end-to-end visibility within "the massive multi" – multi-layer, multi-cloud, and multi-vendor networks. Accedian's open and scalable platform removes roadblocks to innovation, enabling cloud-native analytics and empowering customers to launch new assured services based on 5G, SD-WAN, and edge technologies. Power your future with secure network performance. To learn more, visit accedian.com.

About Totalplay Empresarial

Totalplay Empresarial provides the best and most efficient telecommunications solutions, managed services and information technologies in the market, including: cybersecurity, virtual private networks, collaboration, cloud, infrastructure, digital transformation and the highest availability internet. Totalplay also contributes to the construction of networks of major government institutions and business sectors providing coverage in more than 173 cities nationwide.

For more information, visit: https://totalplayempresarial.com.mx.

