Totalmobile Appointed as the Office for National Statistics' 2021 Census Fieldwork Management Solution Provider

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Totalmobile, one of the UK's emerging leaders in Field Service Management Software Solutions, having recently announced its strong FY18 performance and acquisitions of Technological Business Solutions and Cloud Dialogs, is delighted to announce it has been appointed as the Office for National Statistics' (ONS) provider of Fieldwork Management Solutions to help and support the 2021 Census of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

After a robust assessment, selection and trial process, ONS has concluded that the Totalmobile solution - which will consist of a combination of mobile working and scheduling capabilities to mobile census field-workers - will join a team of suppliers in helping to deliver its most technologically and digitally advanced census to date. This will be achieved by deploying Belfast-based Totalmobile's optimised visit scheduling technologies, enabling staff to follow up with members of the public to ensure they have the support they need to complete the 2021 Census.

The award of the ONS contract follows a long, detailed and highly successful trial of the Totalmobile solution undertaken in ONS' Social Survey Division, where some 750 permanent staff have already adopted Totalmobile's mobile working and scheduling solutions. The decision to roll out a comparable technology offering to census field workers across England, Wales and Northern Ireland is not only testament to Totalmobile's ability to deliver innovative solutions that provide transformational benefits, but also the ability to do so at significant scale.

The contract award is the largest in Totalmobile's history and comes on the back of a very successful Q1 2019 for the Company which saw software revenues and mobile deployments grow at record numbers; as well as the new acquisitions' integration plans starting to be delivered.

Jim Darragh, CEO of Totalmobile comments, "What a great start we have had to 2019 and this announcement only goes to cement our position as the first-choice provider in the UK FSM market. We have been working hard with the ONS since early 2018, tasked with delivering a market-leading software solution for ONS' Social Survey Division. We are delighted that this partnership will now be extended into such a vital programme like the 2021 Census, and demonstrates clearly the effectiveness, usability and scalability of our technology. We are all looking forward to working closely with the ONS on what is without doubt one of the largest mobile working projects the UK has seen."

