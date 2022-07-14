Total Lab Automation Market Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth of USD 9.27 billion by 2029 With Share, Trends, Growth and Key Players Analysis

BERLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled "Global Total Lab Automation Market" (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that highlighting opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global total lab automation market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of global total lab automation market is tending to be around 7.60% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 5.16 billion in 2021, and it would grow upto USD 9.27 billion by 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:-

Total lab automation is the management and transportation of pre-analytical samples under the direction of the control software in conjunction with analyzers or work cells. It is a crucial component for increasing the effectiveness and cost-control of laboratory services. Implementing fully integrated pre-analytical and analytical systems is crucial because it increases the effectiveness of specimen processing, lowers the likelihood of laboratory errors during sorting, labelling, and aliquoting, maintains sample quality, and boosts the dependability of clinical chemistry testing.

This global total lab automation market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the global total lab automation market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Key players operating in the global total lab automation market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Beckman Coulter , Inc. (U.S.)

, Inc. (U.S.) Hudson Robotics (U.S.)

BD (U.S.)

Synchron Lab Automation ( Netherlands )

) Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens ( Germany )

) Tecan Trading AG ( Switzerland )

) PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

INPECO SA ( Switzerland )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ( Switzerland )

) Abbott (U.S.)

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments. ( Japan )

) QIAGEN ( Germany )

) Hamilton Company (U.S.)

bioMérieux ( France )

Influence of the Total Lab Automation Market Report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Total Lab Automation Market

Lead Total Lab Automation Market recent innovations and major events

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Total Lab Automation Market market-leading players

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Total Lab Automation Market for forthcoming years

In-depth understanding of Total Lab Automation Market market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets

Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Total Lab Automation Market

Global Total Lab Automation Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing R&D Investments

To address the expanding demands of the healthcare sector, pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses are investing heavily in research. For instance, the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) reports that pharmaceutical companies like Sun Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, and Lupin Ltd. invested 8.8% of their sales in R&D in 2018. In addition, collaborations between pharma companies and healthcare stakeholders for R&D into therapeutics will also stimulate the use of lab automation.

Associated Beneficial Factors of Lab Automated Products

Key benefits include increased productivity, reliable results, safe working conditions, time, space, and significant savings in test costs. Laboratory automation facilitates the use of laboratory equipment for monotonous tasks such as tube labeling and sample validation, helping to reduce and minimize the physical burden caused by manual work, and thereby relevant. Reduce the cost of doing and save laboratory space. Therefore, due to the various benefits of automated systems, it is expected that large and small laboratories will use these workstations soon.

Opportunities

Increased Healthcare Infrastructure in Developed Countries

Emerging markets are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of laboratory automation products during the forecast period. Increasing demand for clinical diagnostics will lead to increased sales of laboratory automation products. Leading product manufacturers are increasing their market penetration into emerging markets by expanding their distribution networks and manufacturing capacity. This offers a favourable opportunity for lab automation.

Increase in demand for miniaturization

Increasing demand for miniaturization is another factor that is expected to significantly impact market growth in the near future. One of the main reasons for implementing automation systems and workstations in clinical laboratories is to facilitate the miniaturization of research processes and to automate a variety of complex laboratories for applications such as biotechnology, microbiology, and clinical chemistry. The task is to develop a solution. In addition, the miniaturization of these processes facilitates cell expansion, monitoring, and culture, and increases the time required for point-of-care settings.

Scope of the Market

The global total lab automation market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, image and indications. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Equipment Type

Automated Liquid Handlers

Automated Plate Handlers

Robotic Arms

Automated Storage

Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Analyzers

End-User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

Diagnostic Labs

Software Type

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

Laboratory Information System (LIS)

Chromatography Data System (CDS)

Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN)

Scientific Data Management System (SDMS)

Application

Drug Discovery

Genomics

Proteomics

Protein Engineering

Bioanalysis

Analytical Chemistry

Clinical Diagnostics

Other Applications

Total Lab Automation Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The global total lab automation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by type, technology, image and indications as referenced above.

The major countries covered in the global total lab automation market are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the total lab automation market due to the growing number of research activities along with prevalence of various pharmaceutical companies.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region has shown significant growth in the global total lab automation market due to the growing demand for lab automation in emerging economies, such as China and India.

Major Highlights of TOC: Total Lab Automation Market

1 Total Lab Automation Market Overview

2 Total Lab Automation Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Total Lab Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2029

4 Total Lab Automation Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2029)

5 Total Lab Automation Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Total Lab Automation Market Analysis by Application

7 Total Lab Automation Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Total Lab Automation Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Total Lab Automation Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

