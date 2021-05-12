Torry Harris Launches Integration Governance & Empowerment Framework For Large Enterprises

BRISTOL, United Kingdom and BANGALORE, India, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), a recognized leader in Integration strategy and delivery, launched its integration governance and empowerment framework to enable cohesive integration across large enterprises. This highly refined framework, deployed in large enterprises, ensures all elements are connected, rationalized, and organized to provide consistent guidance and incentives that executives and business unit leaders require.

Integration governance typically factors in all aspects of governance, from the duties of the decision-making authorities to the integration team structure and operating model, moving into how it translates to B2B and B2C scenarios and people's day-to-day implementation responsibilities.

Torry Harris' whitepaper titled – "Why Governance is the key to ROI in Digital Transformation", looks at five key success factors for digital transformation in which good governance has a foundational role. It explores failure and success stories, and offers recommendations to achieve customer transformation objectives.

According to Shuba Sridhar, VP - Strategic Initiatives, Torry Harris, "There is no predefined governance structure that intrinsically delivers business benefits. At Torry Harris, we analyze how clients measure performance, and what their capabilities and constraints are. We then establish a realistic, fit-for-purpose team with clearly defined roles and responsibilities."

"The role of Integration and API governance is to balance competing objectives to the benefit of all stakeholder interests. The purpose of governance is to align the interests of all stakeholders as closely as possible to the objectives of the organization's integration-driven digital programs," she further adds.

About Torry Harris

Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology, and IT consulting services. For over two decades, it is focused on providing solutions in the areas of Integration for digital enablement, digital marketplace services, full life-cycle API management, IoT and digital ecosystem enablement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore, India. It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany) and Paris (France). To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com

Contact:

Diganta Kumar Barooah

marketing@thbs.com

+91-80-41827200

Torry Harris Business Solutions

Related Links

https://www.torryharris.com



SOURCE Torry Harris Business Solutions