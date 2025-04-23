Top Traders Engage in Taoshi's Decentralized Trading Competition To Crowdsource Performant Investing Strategies And Earn a Share of $30M+ Rewards Pool

Leveraging Cutting Edge Blockchain and AI Technology, Top Finance-Experts Compete for Opportunity to Earn Money While Making Sophisticated Investing Opportunities Available To Everyone

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoshi , a leader in decentralized finance housed on the Bittensor Network , is offering top financial traders the opportunity to participate in an ongoing trading competition to develop high-performing, risk-adjusted investing strategies and join Taoshi's elite team of traders. Once traders pass the challenge period, they can compete against others for a share in a $30M+* annualized rewards pool, the largest for trading signals in the world. Taoshi seeks to attract the brightest minds in finance to solve real investing challenges by incentivizing and rewarding effective trading strategies.

Taoshi is helping create blockchain's killer app: compensated, crowdsourced innovation. It is a decentralized financial technology company built on Bittensor, a permissionless decentralized economy that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to create an open, peer-to-peer network for building and sharing commodities.

Taoshi's Proprietary Trading Network (PTN) Bittensor Subnet 8 aggregates top-tier investing strategies from traders who successfully complete its 60-day challenge period. Taoshi's internal quant team analyzes these strategies to create a "super strategy" that adapts in real-time to market conditions. Traders who pass the 60-day challenge period immediately become eligible to earn a share of the $30m+ in annualized rewards.

Additionally, individual traders or teams can optionally apply for a contract program with Taoshi, where those who pass the challenge are awarded the equivalent of $100,000 in Taoshi's Theta token, in addition to their eligibility to compete for the $30m+ in annualized rewards.

In order to pass the 60-day challenge period on PTN, traders must be in the top 75th percentile of traders on the network, have at least 60 days of trading on the network and not drawdown more than 10%. Those who reach this goal then must maintain their status in the network, and then are continually rewarded in real-time every time a new block is generated, roughly every hour, incentivizing them to further improve their trading strategies. In a period of market volatility, investors benefit from collective intelligence that no single firm could match.

"Hedge fund market opportunities and other advanced wealth management strategies have historically only been available to those who are already wealthy. That doesn't seem right. Our subnet pits top finance-experts in an open and transparent competition to generate high-performing, risk-adjusted trading strategies across forex, crypto and other assets," said Arrash Yasavolian, founder and CEO of Taoshi. " These expert traders are being compensated for their ability to help us build the next generation of trading strategies, leveraging AI and blockchain to crowdsource sophisticated financial intelligence, offering everyone access to investing strategies previously only available to the wealthy."

Taoshi's "super strategy" will power its soon to be available wealth-building platform. With transparency, accessibility, and performance at its core, Taoshi is democratizing access to sophisticated trading tools that were once reserved for elite hedge funds and institutional investors.

"This is no ordinary trading competition," added Yasavolian. "Other trading shops create competitions that are nearly impossible to beat. Taoshi's competition is designed to reward top traders, drive innovation and bring advanced trading strategies to retail and institutional investors."

Traders interested in applying to the $100k Challenge or trading on PTN can find more information on Taoshi's website at https://www.taoshi.io/trader.

About Taoshi:

Founded in 2023, Taoshi, Inc. is a leading decentralized AI-based trading firm that democratizes access to advanced trading strategies and wealth-building tools through its decentralized infrastructure, blockchain transparency, and AI-driven ecosystem, which will empower individuals and institutions to invest with clarity and confidence. Taoshi's network aggregates highly performant investing strategies from finance-expert miners, creating a "super strategy" that adapts in real-time to market conditions. Taoshi's leadership team includes machine learning influencers, data scientists, and experts in developing advanced trading strategies. Together they bring years of experience to build the world's first intelligent, decentralized trading platform, benefiting retail and institutional investors.

More information on Taoshi's website at www.taoshi.io .

*Annualized rewards depend on market factors outside of Taoshi's control and may fluctuate. This value is an estimate based on current market factors.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2536276/Taoshi_gradient_wordmark_Logo.jpg