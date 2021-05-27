Top Tech Events Join Forces to Promote European Start-ups and Innovation

The partnership's formal launch will take place next month, when both Founders Forum and VivaTech hold their flagship annual events (16th - 17th June for FF and 16th - 19th June for VivaTech), among the first major in-person meetings since the start of the global pandemic.

Steffi Czerny, Founder & Managing Director of DLD, declared: "We live in an age where collaboration is more important than competition – especially in an innovation hotbed like Europe. DLD has long promoted unique European innovation ecosystems which need more mutual connection and international awareness.

Joining forces with VivaTech and Founders Forum, two strong players with the same strategic outlook, for me, is a great step towards building new and stronger bridges across our continent."

Brent Hoberman, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Founders Forum, declared: "We're always excited when Europe works together to drive our tech ecosystem's growth – we want to send a strong signal globally that this is the week for entrepreneurs to be in Europe, both this year and going forward."

Maurice Lévy Co-Founder of VivaTech declared: "VivaTech since its inception plays a role of catalyst on Tech and startups generating lot of initiatives in Europe. There is still so much to do to make Europe home of startups, scale-ups and innovation that partnering with DLD and Founders Forum is almost a must. Working with Steffi and Brent will be a signal that yes, we cooperate in Europe and will make it home for innovators, scale-ups and tech entrepreneurs.

The combination will make Europe the place to be for speakers, investors, startups, exhibitors and visitors."

About Viva Technology - In only 4 years, VivaTech has become Europe's biggest startup and tech event and is recognized worldwide as a powerful catalyst for business transformation, startup growth and innovation for the common good. VivaTech brings together in Paris every year business leaders, startuppers, investors, researchers and thinkers from around the world for a unique experience combining inspiration, networking and innovation discovery. Starting 2021, VivaTech will be enriched with a digital platform that will bring together an even larger community of innovators. In 2019, VivaTech had already reached 231 million people worldwide, bringing together 124,000 visitors including more than 13,000 start-ups, 3,000 venture capital firms and 2,500 journalists from 124 countries. The 5th edition of VivaTech will be held on June 16-19, 2021.



About Founders Forum - Founders Forum is an event-powered, global community of founders, corporate and global leaders, rising star talent and senior investors, from across the technology landscape, where ideas are shared, supported and brought to life. Since 2005, Founders Forum have hosted their Flagship London Forum and invite-only Forums in cities across the world including, New York, Tel-Aviv, Singapore, Helsinki, Hong-Kong and Beijing. In 2021, the 15th Anniversary of Founders Forum London will be hosted June 16-17.



About DLD - DLD (Digital, Life, Design) is a conference platform for the multi-faceted and critical debate around the global opportunities and challenges of our technology-driven age. As an interdisciplinary, internationally connected community, DLD hosts conferences and events in destinations such as Munich, Tel Aviv, New York, Palo Alto Singapore, and Brussels which connect visionaries, business leaders, political decision-makers, opinion-formers, scientists and artists for crossover conversation and inspiration.



DLD was co-founded in 2005 by Steffi Czerny, Managing Director of DLD, and is part of German-based, internationally operating media and technology company Hubert Burda Media. DLD owes its international success and reputation in particular to its three chairmen, publisher Hubert Burda, high-tech investor Yossi Vardi and Hubert Burda Media CEO Paul-Bernhard Kallen.



