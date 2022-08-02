TOP RACEHORSE TRAINERS ALAN KING AND CHRIS GORDON TREAD NEW GROUND WITH BOOKMAKER SPONSORSHIP

UCKFIELD, England, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the UK's top racehorse trainers, Alan King and Chris Gordon have both entered into their first ever sponsorship deal with a UK bookmaker by agreeing a partnership with Goodwin Racing, owners of the online sportsbook Betgoodwin, to promote their brand.

The deal will see both yards and their teams carrying the Betgoodwin logos throughout the rest of the year into 2023 as well as providing video and blog content for Goodwin TV and social media channels which will provide horse racing enthusiasts with the latest news and insights from the yards.

Alan King and Chris Gordon who are both dual purpose trainers have a combined total of over 2000 winners between them making them both prominent figures in the racing world. The "Master of Barbary Castle" Alan King having trained 15 Cheltenham Festival winners and 32 Grade One winners and Chris Gordon, who runs his operations from Morestead Stables in partnership with wife Jenny amassing over £1m in prize money in his relatively short stint as a trainer!

Long established UK telephone bookmakers Goodwin Racing launched their exciting new online sportsbook Betgoodwin earlier this year in collaboration with software providers FSB Technology, offering sports betting, regular price boosts and unique up to £100 bet refunds if a horse finishes 2nd by a nose or is leading and falling at the last (T&Cs apply >> Betgoodwin promotion terms) and have been steadily building a portfolio of sporting ambassadors and sponsorship deals.

Goodwin racings managing director Julian Head said of the sponsorships:

"Our website is proving very popular with punters and we particularly like to promote UK horseracing; two of our brand ambassadors are prominent jockeys, Hayley Turner and Tom Cannon. Betgoodwin are delighted to be sponsoring Alan and Chris and their team and we're really looking forward to working with them"

SOURCE Goodwin Racing