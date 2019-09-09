Top Defense Companies Racing to Put an End to Deadly Mass Shootings in the U.S.

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the moment, the total number of deadly mass shootings in the U.S. in 2019 comes to an average of one every 13 days, says ABC News . "We are now at almost every two weeks, an active shooter in this country," Christopher Combs, special agent in charge of the FBI field office in San Antonio, Texas, said during a news conference on Sunday in Odessa, Texas, the scene of one of the latest mass shootings in the nation. Unfortunately, law enforcement has little to no time to prepare or protect citizens ahead of these incidents often because of cost issues, and the availability of effective technology. However, there are companies that are quickly moving to improve enforcement possibilities, saving lives in the process. In fact, some of the top companies include Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT)(OTCQX: PTOTF), Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN), ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), and Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI).

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT)(OTCQX: PTOTF) BREAKING NEWS: Patriot One Technologies Inc., developer of the PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Covert Weapon Detection Platform just announced the acquisition of XTRACT Technologies Inc. and all its related interests, assets, and intellectual property. The Transaction follows demonstrated success of an ongoing collaborative project between the two firms that was announced in late July 2019. The XTRACT acquisition is part of an ongoing strategic initiative by the Company to bring together leading-edge technologies and services that will enhance the power of its PATSCAN Platform, which offers a layered, multi-sensor approach to concealed threat and disturbance detection. "Just over a month ago, we announced a development project with XTRACT, and during this period we've already seen great progress in significant opportunities for enhanced detection accuracy" said Martin Cronin, Patriot One's CEO and President. "With new sales opportunities arising every day for a covertly deployed, multi-sensor security solution, integrating XTRACT more deeply into our development and day-to-day operations made perfect sense. We are thrilled to have this highly talented group join our ranks; as they share our vision for creating a world safer from acts of mass violence." The XTRACT team will bring additional world-class expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning to the Patriot One staff. XTRACT's neural network architecture and data fusion techniques are robust, efficient and require less memory than comparable standards. With several strategic PATSCAN deployment initiatives in progress, including with Johnson Controls International and Bleutech Park-Las Vegas announced over the last month, the Company sees this move as both necessary and a key differentiator for its future platform development.

Other technology-related developments from around the markets include:

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) just announced that Andrea James, Axon VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy, will participate in CL King's 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 8 a.m. EST.

ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) just announced that CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart are scheduled to participate at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. PST in San Francisco, California. In addition, CFO Alan Stewart is scheduled to participate at the 3rd Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth (BIG3) Conference on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in New York.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) recently announced its intent to acquire privately-held CloudCherry based in Salt Lake City, UT. CloudCherry is a Customer Experience Management (CEM) company that provides customer journey mapping, out-of-the-box integrations, and predictive analytics. Predictive analytics help contact center agents make real-time journey modifications such as up and cross-selling, discounts, service modifications and more, to meet customer needs and improve loyalty. Together, Cisco and CloudCherry will help companies transform their contact center from delivering reactive care to providing predictive support and move from isolated customer interactions to cohesive, engaging experiences for improved business outcomes. The new cognitive and collaborative contact center uses artificial intelligence and machine learning, which empowers agents to provide more personalized customer experiences, allows companies to use data to its fullest extent, and extends the power of cloud to hosted and on-premises deployments. CloudCherry's open API platform facilitates this by simplifying how customer data is ingested from systems of records, transactional data, and other data sources – all in real time – to help contact center agents close the feedback loop and improve customer loyalty and satisfaction.

Johnson Controls International PLC's (NYSE: JCI) board of directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share payable on Oct. 4, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 16, 2019. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third- party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated three thousand five hundred dollars for news coverage of current press releases issued by Patriot One Technologies Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Financialnewsmedia.com