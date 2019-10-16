Top-class Mechanical Engineering Company Renews Its Headquarters With Corian® Exteriors

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

(To download complete text + images, click here)

Karl Hugo is a Belgian company at the forefront of technology and an international leader in the mechanical and metal markets. A family business from the start, it was founded in 1970 in Amel and is now managed by the second generation, brothers Bernd and Stephan Hugo. They decided for a complete renovation of the industrial site based on a project by designer Patrice Lejeune with the collaboration of architect Daniel Blaise from the studio planen.be. All buildings were redesigned to provide a better work environment and improved energy efficiency, while reducing the environmental footprint of this innovative business. In order to promote its know-how and its high-quality corporate image, Karl Hugo was given a new facade in Corian® Exteriors, an innovative, reliable and eye-catching exterior cladding solution based on Corian® Solid Surface, a product which was also used for a variety of interior applications.

"We specialize in the construction of custom machinery and were trying to find a customized solution for our project to renovate the premises of our company. We wanted the company's new façade to appear pure, technical and elegant. Also, the material we used needed to be of easy maintenance and capable of resisting to our harsh winters and very wet weather throughout the year. Corian® Exteriors fully meets our requirements, both in terms of aesthetics and functionality. The facade has been installed for a few months now and we can see that pollution does not adhere to it," says Bernd Hugo, CEO and CFO of Karl Hugo.

Due to its thermoforming properties, resistance to atmospheric conditions, colour stability and ease of maintenance, Corian® Exteriors is suitable for facade applications as well as for work surfaces. For the Karl Hugo premises, about 300 square meters of Corian® Exteriors in an immaculate Glacier White colour were used for the dynamic design of the elegant ventilated façade's various volumes.

Inside the large administrative building, Corian® Solid Surface was used for the wall cladding of the common areas. With its smooth and silky texture, perfect outlines, the quality of the details and its white hue, the cladding made with Corian® Solid Surface is an ideal combination of aesthetics and functionality. To identify the different areas, the names are engraved and backlit on the white walls in Corian® Solid Surface.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/765742/Corian_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Corian