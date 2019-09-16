Top Brands Recognised by Global Brands Magazine at the Awards Night in Emperors Palace, Johannesburg, South Africa

This year in excess of over 5000 companies from 110 countries were evaluated and more than 1000 companies were awarded after a rigorous and a comprehensive judging mechanism. The event was commemorated to honour such companies and individuals who had strived for excellence in their respective field. The event was graced by speeches from Mr. Shivakumar, Mr. Jonnathan Koch, Mr. Johan Slabbert & Mr. Harold Awuah-Darko who were also the award presenters for the evening

The Global Brands Magazine awards night was an opportunity for the executives of top brands to gather under a single roof and receive the coveted award. The event received huge coverage from the local media and also support from the South African Government. The team would like to thank United Pension Trustees, Butlers POS and Channel Africa for extending their support in making this event a grand success.

Shivakumar, Director of Global Brands Magazine awards stated, "This year the awards were quite elaborate with a record of more than 5000 companies being evaluated under various categories and criteria. The combined brand value of these companies were more than 1 trillion pounds. At the end of the process we are honoured to have these prestigious companies under one roof. The companies awarded have the highest regard for building a sustainable brand value through investment in long term customer satisfaction."

About Global Brands Magazine

Headquartered in United Kingdom, Global Brands Magazine is the most popular brands magazine providing opinions and news related to various brands across the world. The magazine provides the reader with up-to-date news, reviews, opinions, polls on leading brands across the globe. GBM is also a data centric research organization, bestowing recognition and distinguishing the winners from its competitors and creating a unique brand identity

About Global Brands Award

GLOBAL BRANDS Award was established with the aim of honouring excellence in performance and rewarding Companies across different sectors. The award honours companies who have performed extraordinarily well in various fields including and not limited to Finance, Education, Hospitality, Lifestyle, Automobiles, Technology & Leadership to acknowledge key players who strive for fineness & provide a platform for recognition. GBM awards also aims to identify, create awareness about the significance of exceptional service delivery & reward their performance with the ultimate global Recognition.

