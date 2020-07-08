Top App Development Company Hyperlink InfoSystem Expects 1000% Growth of App Development Industry in Next 3 Years

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With technology-based companies escalating at immense speed, it can be said that the world is heading towards digitalization. Technologies like AI, IoT, Blockchain, and Data Science are thriving to develop all that is required today.

Trusted app development company Hyperlink InfoSystem is working rigorously with the latest technologies. In the future, businesses need to afford the benefit of industries and people by implementing the effort with 100x times usage of the latest technologies.

The pandemic is the best example of 100x times the need for technology solutions. It created an eclipse around the industry people to operate with fewer employees. Tech companies are already working with healthcare, education, retail, manufacturing, and almost all industries with the latest technologies to help businesses for minimal employee operation with exact planned results.

Despite the pandemic, one of the leading app developers - Hyperlink InfoSystem - also maintained their clients' needs and commitments with their employees' safety. The company operated with an environment called a virtual workplace, and the action helped businesses reach them. The clients of Hyperlink InfoSystem agree that the company is suitable for the name, trust. COVID-19 is the lead for it. From 2011 to the date, the work exposure of the company speaks its results.

If one talks in the context of revenues, Mobile App Development companies have observed a rise of $50 billion in revenues from apps in the first two quarters of 2020. This was mainly due to the pandemic, considering this figure is enormous when compared to the past years. However, not only that, the rise is expected even in the future. The consumer behavior patterns have observed a constant change comparing them to past years and upcoming years. The consumer graph tends to fall more towards convenience and to save money.

It doesn't come as a surprise that the App Development industry will surge in the coming years. The App store and Google Play will maintain its healthy consumer spending by 2024, reaching 67% of gross revenues. Moreover, it is speculated that by 2024, mobile gaming apps will witness 24% of new downloads and earn 74.8 billion in revenues.

Hyperlink InfoSystem has already worked around 3,200+ apps and designed 1,500+ websites for more than 2,300 clients worldwide with the latest technologies like AI, IoT, Blockchain, Data Science, etc. And based on the current growth, the company also predicted that the app development industry would grow 1000% with the latest technology solutions.

CEO of the Hyperlink InfoSystem Mr. Harnil Oza says, "Industries are replacing their working exposure under the digital technology methods, and app development companies gonna act as a medium to conquer such replacement with profit actions. The upcoming years will be the busiest for app developers. Even app developers have to update their skill to meet future needs."

Hiring employees with the latest technology skills will help the app development companies to increase their productivity. In the future, the business industry needs a robust view of their work; hence dealing with suitable technology development can help a lot.

About Hyperlink InfoSystem:

Hyperlink InfoSystem is an established and popular top web & mobile app development company based in New York, USA with its development center in India. The company's talented team of 250+ developers offer world-class services in the areas of Mobile app & Web Development, Blockchain Development, AR & VR App Development, Game App Development, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Salesforce & much more. Since 2011, the company has successfully built 3,200+ mobile apps for more than 2,300 clients around the world.

