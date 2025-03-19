Top 50 Farmers Unveils the Inaugural Cohort of Europe's Most Innovative Regenerative Farmers from 22 Countries

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Top 50 Farmers (T50F), a groundbreaking initiative to accelerate regenerative agriculture across Europe, announces its first-ever cohort of honorees.

More than 500 nominations were received, a reflection of the growing momentum behind regenerative agriculture and its potential to transform the future of food and farming. Fifty trailblazing farmers were selected for their leadership in soil health, biodiversity, and climate resilience:

Austria

Simon Vetter, Vetterhof

Alfred Grand, Grand Farm

Andreas Gugumuck, Gugumuck Hof

Belgium

Rone Fillet, Koolmees

Emilien Rottiers, Domaine de Graux

Mattias Plaetevoet, De Blauwe Spie

Dries Delanote, Le Monde des Mille Couleurs

Czech Republic

Karel Kalny, Statek Mitrov

Denmark

Andrew Harris, Søagergård

Estonia

Airi Külvet, Puutsa

Karl Lindam, Aru Põllumajanduse

France

Boris Spassky, La Granja

Felix Noblia, Ferme Larrous

Romuald Carrouge, Ferme du Faubourg de Cloguenard

Germany

Michael Reber, Innovative Landwirtschaft Reber

Alexander Zimmer, Marienhof Monheim

Greece

Kyriaki Chatzisavva, Hatzisavva Vineyards

Hungary

Zoltan Lengyel, Táncoskert

Ireland

Fergal Smith, Moy Hill Farm

Italy

Felipe Pasini, Amadeco

Ariane Lotti, Tenuta San Carlo

Matteo Mazzola, Iside Farm

Massimiliano Solano, Azienda agricola Parrino

Lithuania

Niels Peter Pretzmann, Farmers Circle

Netherlands

Howard Koster, de Biesterhof

Erwin Westers, Horaholm

Anne van Leeuwen, 't Gagel Farm

Arne Driessen, Koperwiek

Norway

Lars Olav Stavnes, Reppe Søndre

Poland

Mateusz Ciasnocha, Ciasnocha Family Farms

Portugal

David de Brito, Terramay

João Valente, Monte Silveira

Paulo Carvalho, Vivid Farms

António Coelho, Horta da Malhadinha

Slovakia

Robert Dohal, Poľnohospodárske družstvo Krakovany

Slovenia

Andrew Froggatt, Gramona Farm

Spain

Andrea Abad Bartolome, Terra Viva Ibiza

Jessica Dunlop, Can Purtell

Philipp Gandler, Terra Masia

Julia Soler, Cooperativa Mas La Sala

Sweden

Saba Nazarian, The Culinary Farmer

Marie-Claire Feller, Alnarp's Agroecology Farm

Stefan Schörling, Hasta Gård

Switzerland

Matthias Hollenstein, SlowGrow

Regina Schwarzenbach, Hof Zalpenblick

Marcel Heinrich, Biohof Las Sorts

United Kingdom

Dougie Dawson, Feorh

Rachel Hall, Gutchpool Farm

Geoffrey Williams, Tretharrup Farm

Adam Payne, Awen Organics

This diverse group of honorees, ranging in age from 26 to 70, includes 10 women, one non-binary farmer, and 39 men, representing farms of all sizes, spanning from 0.5 to 4,000 hectares.

"The overwhelming response underscores the urgency and opportunity in scaling regenerative agriculture," said Cindie Christiansen, co-founder and executive director of Top 50 Farmers.

"This inaugural cohort represents a powerful shift in how we approach farming," said Analisa Winther, co-founder of Top 50 Farmers. "We are thrilled to celebrate their leadership."

About Top 50 Farmers

Top 50 Farmers recognizes and accelerates farmers driving regenerative food systems forward by connecting them to resources, opportunities, and networks. Led by Foodprint Nordic and with funding from AVINA Foundation, DOEN Foundation, NEST Family Office, and Astanor, T50F champions regenerative agriculture across Europe.

