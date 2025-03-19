Top 50 Farmers Unveils the Inaugural Cohort of Europe's Most Innovative Regenerative Farmers from 22 Countries

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Top 50 Farmers (T50F), a groundbreaking initiative to accelerate regenerative agriculture across Europe, announces its first-ever cohort of honorees.

More than 500 nominations were received, a reflection of the growing momentum behind regenerative agriculture and its potential to transform the future of food and farming. Fifty trailblazing farmers were selected for their leadership in soil health, biodiversity, and climate resilience:

Austria
Simon Vetter, Vetterhof 
Alfred Grand, Grand Farm
Andreas Gugumuck, Gugumuck Hof

Belgium
Rone Fillet, Koolmees
Emilien Rottiers, Domaine de Graux 
Mattias Plaetevoet, De Blauwe Spie
Dries Delanote, Le Monde des Mille Couleurs

Czech Republic
Karel Kalny, Statek Mitrov

Denmark
Andrew Harris, Søagergård

Estonia
Airi Külvet, Puutsa
Karl Lindam, Aru Põllumajanduse

France
Boris Spassky, La Granja 
Felix Noblia, Ferme Larrous
Romuald Carrouge, Ferme du Faubourg de Cloguenard

Germany
Michael Reber, Innovative Landwirtschaft Reber
Alexander Zimmer, Marienhof Monheim

Greece
Kyriaki Chatzisavva, Hatzisavva Vineyards

Hungary
Zoltan Lengyel, Táncoskert

Ireland
Fergal Smith, Moy Hill Farm

Italy
Felipe Pasini, Amadeco 
Ariane Lotti, Tenuta San Carlo 
Matteo Mazzola, Iside Farm
Massimiliano Solano, Azienda agricola Parrino

Lithuania
Niels Peter Pretzmann, Farmers Circle

Netherlands
Howard Koster, de Biesterhof 
Erwin Westers, Horaholm
Anne van Leeuwen, 't Gagel Farm 
Arne Driessen, Koperwiek

Norway
Lars Olav Stavnes, Reppe Søndre

Poland
Mateusz Ciasnocha, Ciasnocha Family Farms

Portugal
David de Brito, Terramay 
João Valente, Monte Silveira 
Paulo Carvalho, Vivid Farms
António Coelho, Horta da Malhadinha

Slovakia
Robert Dohal, Poľnohospodárske družstvo Krakovany

Slovenia
Andrew Froggatt, Gramona Farm

Spain
Andrea Abad Bartolome, Terra Viva Ibiza 
Jessica Dunlop, Can Purtell
Philipp Gandler, Terra Masia
Julia Soler, Cooperativa Mas La Sala

Sweden
Saba Nazarian, The Culinary Farmer 
Marie-Claire Feller, Alnarp's Agroecology Farm
Stefan Schörling, Hasta Gård

Switzerland
Matthias Hollenstein, SlowGrow
Regina Schwarzenbach, Hof Zalpenblick 
Marcel Heinrich, Biohof Las Sorts

United Kingdom
Dougie Dawson, Feorh 
Rachel Hall, Gutchpool Farm
Geoffrey Williams, Tretharrup Farm 
Adam Payne, Awen Organics

This diverse group of honorees, ranging in age from 26 to 70, includes 10 women, one non-binary farmer, and 39 men, representing farms of all sizes, spanning from 0.5 to 4,000 hectares.

"The overwhelming response underscores the urgency and opportunity in scaling regenerative agriculture," said Cindie Christiansen, co-founder and executive director of Top 50 Farmers.

"This inaugural cohort represents a powerful shift in how we approach farming," said Analisa Winther, co-founder of Top 50 Farmers. "We are thrilled to celebrate their leadership."

About Top 50 Farmers
Top 50 Farmers recognizes and accelerates farmers driving regenerative food systems forward by connecting them to resources, opportunities, and networks. Led by Foodprint Nordic and with funding from AVINA Foundation, DOEN Foundation, NEST Family Office, and Astanor, T50F champions regenerative agriculture across Europe.

