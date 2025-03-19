Top 50 Farmers Unveils the Inaugural Cohort of Europe's Most Innovative Regenerative Farmers from 22 Countries

News provided byTop 50 Farmers
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Top 50 Farmers (T50F), a groundbreaking initiative to accelerate regenerative agriculture across Europe, announces its first-ever cohort of honorees.
More than 500 nominations were received, a reflection of the growing momentum behind regenerative agriculture and its potential to transform the future of food and farming. Fifty trailblazing farmers were selected for their leadership in soil health, biodiversity, and climate resilience:
Austria
Simon Vetter, Vetterhof
Alfred Grand, Grand Farm
Andreas Gugumuck, Gugumuck Hof
Belgium
Rone Fillet, Koolmees
Emilien Rottiers, Domaine de Graux
Mattias Plaetevoet, De Blauwe Spie
Dries Delanote, Le Monde des Mille Couleurs
Czech Republic
Karel Kalny, Statek Mitrov
Denmark
Andrew Harris, Søagergård
Estonia
Airi Külvet, Puutsa
Karl Lindam, Aru Põllumajanduse
France
Boris Spassky, La Granja
Felix Noblia, Ferme Larrous
Romuald Carrouge, Ferme du Faubourg de Cloguenard
Germany
Michael Reber, Innovative Landwirtschaft Reber
Alexander Zimmer, Marienhof Monheim
Greece
Kyriaki Chatzisavva, Hatzisavva Vineyards
Hungary
Zoltan Lengyel, Táncoskert
Ireland
Fergal Smith, Moy Hill Farm
Italy
Felipe Pasini, Amadeco
Ariane Lotti, Tenuta San Carlo
Matteo Mazzola, Iside Farm
Massimiliano Solano, Azienda agricola Parrino
Lithuania
Niels Peter Pretzmann, Farmers Circle
Netherlands
Howard Koster, de Biesterhof
Erwin Westers, Horaholm
Anne van Leeuwen, 't Gagel Farm
Arne Driessen, Koperwiek
Norway
Lars Olav Stavnes, Reppe Søndre
Poland
Mateusz Ciasnocha, Ciasnocha Family Farms
Portugal
David de Brito, Terramay
João Valente, Monte Silveira
Paulo Carvalho, Vivid Farms
António Coelho, Horta da Malhadinha
Slovakia
Robert Dohal, Poľnohospodárske družstvo Krakovany
Slovenia
Andrew Froggatt, Gramona Farm
Spain
Andrea Abad Bartolome, Terra Viva Ibiza
Jessica Dunlop, Can Purtell
Philipp Gandler, Terra Masia
Julia Soler, Cooperativa Mas La Sala
Sweden
Saba Nazarian, The Culinary Farmer
Marie-Claire Feller, Alnarp's Agroecology Farm
Stefan Schörling, Hasta Gård
Switzerland
Matthias Hollenstein, SlowGrow
Regina Schwarzenbach, Hof Zalpenblick
Marcel Heinrich, Biohof Las Sorts
United Kingdom
Dougie Dawson, Feorh
Rachel Hall, Gutchpool Farm
Geoffrey Williams, Tretharrup Farm
Adam Payne, Awen Organics
This diverse group of honorees, ranging in age from 26 to 70, includes 10 women, one non-binary farmer, and 39 men, representing farms of all sizes, spanning from 0.5 to 4,000 hectares.
"The overwhelming response underscores the urgency and opportunity in scaling regenerative agriculture," said Cindie Christiansen, co-founder and executive director of Top 50 Farmers.
"This inaugural cohort represents a powerful shift in how we approach farming," said Analisa Winther, co-founder of Top 50 Farmers. "We are thrilled to celebrate their leadership."
About Top 50 Farmers
Top 50 Farmers recognizes and accelerates farmers driving regenerative food systems forward by connecting them to resources, opportunities, and networks. Led by Foodprint Nordic and with funding from AVINA Foundation, DOEN Foundation, NEST Family Office, and Astanor, T50F champions regenerative agriculture across Europe.
For more information, visit www.top50framers.org. Images & press kit. Media inquiries: media@top50farmers.org
