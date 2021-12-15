Top 3* Smartwatch Brand Amazfit Introduces Wellness Gifts for a Healthier 2022

Amazfit has achieved remarkable success in overseas markets, as it accounted for 61.8% of the company's global shipments between July and September 2021. Amazfit has also become one of the most popular smart wearable brands in Italy and Spain. To appeal to global younger audience, Amazfit has recently unveiled a fresh brand identity that celebrates self-expression and more boldly reflects its customers' values and lifestyles.

As the holiday season draws near, Amazfit has offered special deals on a collection of great-value wearable devices to cater to different health and lifestyle needs, with an invitation to empower all to "Up Your Game" and live their passions to the fullest.

Health is always the best gift one can give or receive. Whether it is for your tech-geek partner, your yoga-obsessed neighbor, or your ambitious colleagues, they will certainly appreciate a thoughtful present that empowers and encourages healthy habits and an active lifestyle all year round.

For Fashionista

GTS 2 mini is equipped with a 1.55" AMOLED display and high 314 PPI resolution, along with all-round health measurement, built-in voice assistant, and over 70 sports modes to ensure a healthy and trendy lifestyle.

On sale for £69 (£79 regular price)

GTS 2e is equipped with the rotatable, 1.65-inch AMOLED high-definition display and high-capacity battery management, temperature sensor, improved haptic vibration, this smart watch offers all-round health functions while making an active lifestyle ever easier.

On sale for £99 (£119 regular price)

GTS is equipped with 1.65-inch AMOLED always-on stylish square screen, which offers a larger display area than a round watch face of the same width. This watch features 14days battery life for typical use and a next-generation PPG sensor for accurate heart rate monitoring.

On sale for £69 (for Grey, Blue, and Red edition, £89 regular price)

For the Outdoor Guru

T-Rex is equipped with a 1.3-inch HD AMOLED always-on color screen, 12 military-grade certification, high-precision GPS, and 14 sports modes. It is also water resistant up to 50 meters and has a battery life of 20 days for typical use.

On sale for £89 (£109 regular price)

The Most Popular Models' Deals Details:

GTR 47 features a metal-and-ceramic elegant design with 5 ATM water resistance, 12 sports modes, and heart rate monitoring system, making it an all-in-one watch that is easy to use.

On sale for £79 (£89 regular price)

GTR 42 combines an AMOLED display with elegant watch faces, app notifications for SMS and incoming calls as well as 24-hour heart rate monitoring system. Available in cherry blossom pink, moonlight white and coral red.

On sale for £69 (£79 regular price)

GTR 2e is a classic and essential smartwatch with HD always-on AMOLED screen, ultra-long battery life, and health & fitness tracking. Based on the 5 ATM water-resistance and 90 built-in sports modes, this watch is designed for worry-free exercise and health plan.

On sale for £99 (£119 regular price).

Amazfit Bip U is equipped with a 1.43-inch large color touch screen, and the updated BioTracker™ 2 PPG Biological Optical Sensor, and a PAI health assessment system. This 31g super-light body is designed for all-day comfort.

On sale for £29.93 (£39.90 regular price)

About Amazfit

Amazfit is a leading global smart wearable brand that offers a wide product portfolio including smart watches and bands, TWS earbuds, and health & fitness devices such as smart treadmills and smart body composition scales. Our brand essence is Up Your Game, and we encourage users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely.

Amazfit is a brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a company that has shipped over 100 million devices since 2014, with products available in over 90 countries and regions. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com

* Amazfit, a brand of Zepp Health, ranked third in global smartwatch shipments in the third quarter of 2021, according to the latest Global Smartwatch Model Tracker published by Counterpoint Research

