Tonometer Market to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2023 | Key Players: Canon, Keeler, Huvitz, Nidek, Reichert, Accutome, & Icare Finland Oy: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Tonometer market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the forecast period due to increase in cases of eye disorders, such as dry eye, thyroid ophthalmopathy, (AMD) Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and cataracts, among others. Tonometers are used to measure internal pressure of the eye. This instrument specially detects the pressure in the eyes, which otherwise if ignored for long time causes glaucoma. Since few eye disorders do not reveal any symptoms, it is always recommended to have them checked after specific time periods.

The major driving factors witnessed in the tonometer market include growing geriatric population, increase in incidences of glaucoma, increase in risk of glaucoma as an genetic disorder, rise in diabetic population, since they are more prone to eye disorders, innovations in tonometers, and multiple complexities in detecting eye disorders. However, increasing use of 'Goldmann applanation tonometers' resulting in the risk of spreading infection or corneal abrasion is hampering the market. Additionally, the lack of skilled physicians is another restraining factor in the domain. Increase in incidences of ocular disorders is an opportunity for the manufacturers to introduce more efficient devices for meet the needs of end users, such as clinicians, eye specialists, and hospital physicians. Nevertheless, poor measurement accuracy of ocular pressure by this device and availability of substitutes for tonometers are few challenges in the industry.

Lately in World Glaucoma Week, 10th - 16th March, 2019, Specsavers Store, Burnham studied approximate 22800 patients suffering from glaucoma. Glaucoma often leads to blindness and is considered to be more prevalent in men than women. With respect to increasing cases of the severe disorder, the store is focusing on creating awareness among individuals for the importance of regular eye checkup and avoiding glaucoma like disorders. Store director of Specsavers, Scott McGowan, in Somerset said that the disorder occurs when naturally-occurring liquid in the eye is unable to drain properly, leading to the creation of pressure. The prominent tonometer market players in the industry comprise Icare Finland Oy, Canon Inc., Topcon Corporation, Accutome, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Reichert Technologies NIDEK CO., LTD., Huvitz, Kowa, OCULUS Optikgerate, Keeler, Reichert, Topcon, Suoer, TOMEY, 66 Vision-Tech, and Tiolat.

The 'Global Tonometer Market Outlook 2018-2023' offers detailed coverage of tonometer industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading tonometer producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for tonometer. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global tonometer market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

