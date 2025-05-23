Tongyu Communication Showcases Integrated Satellite Communication Solutions at 2025 SATEXPO, Empowering Global Connectivity

ZHONGSHAN, China, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tongyu Communication (Stock Code: 002792), a leader in wireless technology, showcased its integrated satellite communication solutions at the 2025 SATEXPO, the top global exhibition for satellite technology. The company presented a versatile product lineup that includes ground station terminals, onboard payloads, and terminal applications, aiming to deliver extensive coverage and high-capacity, cost-effective satellite networks across various sectors such as emergency response, maritime, fisheries, smart agriculture, and intelligent transportation. By integrating these systems with 5G and 6G technologies, Tongyu aims to enhance communication, navigation, and perception services worldwide.

Tongyu communications satellite communication products

Winnie Wu, Vice President of Tongyu Communication, stated, "As the global digital transformation accelerates, satellite communication has become a crucial technology for bridging the digital divide. Our integrated solutions not only meet traditional satellite communication needs but also provide robust support for emerging fields such as the smart IoT and low-altitude economy through deep integration with 5G and 6G networks."

Highlighted products at the event included:

Ground Station Terminals: Featuring high-altitude (GEO) and low-altitude (LEO) satellite antennas and terminals, which have achieved mass deliveries in numerous national projects worldwide.

Onboard Payload Antennas: Critical equipment installed on satellites, spacecraft, and space stations, with Tongyu SAR antennas successfully completing telemetry missions on high-altitude drones.

On-The-Move Antennas: Mobile satellite communication antennas for maritime, airborne, and emergency response applications, effectively addressing traditional network blind spots.

Satellite IoT Antennas: Deployed across various satellite IoT constellations.

In addition to satellite communication products, Tongyu also showcased its MacroWiFi technology, utilizing high-gain antenna arrays and long-range transmission protocols to provide WiFi coverage of 1.5-2 kilometers, accommodating up to 200 concurrent users—ideal for remote areas, mining sites, and outdoor wireless network deployments.

"In 2024, Tongyu's overseas revenue reached approximately 60.5 million USD in value, a 20.27% year-on-year increase, driven by strong growth in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Belt and Road countries. Through SATEXPO, Tongyu plans to further deepen its cooperation with telecom operators and satellite service providers, promoting the large-scale application of satellite communication terminals and ground station equipment." Wu added.

About Tongyu Communication

Tongyu Communication Inc., established in 1996, specializes in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of mobile communication antennas, radio frequency devices, and satellite communication solutions. With production facilities in China and subsidiaries across Europe and various locations worldwide, Tongyu Communication has built a strong global presence. For more information, please visit https://www.tongyucom.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693856/1.jpg