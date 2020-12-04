Tokyo Festival 2020 Closes with Message That Realizing Digital Shift without Stifling or Silencing Society Is Key to Adapting Performing Arts to Life alongside COVID-19

TOKYO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 29, 2020, the Tokyo Festival Executive Committee brought to a close Tokyo Festival 2020, following the festival's 61-day run from September 30. This year's program featured a total of 39 performing arts events held with thorough measures taken to prevent transmission of COVID-19. In addition to performances held in person, events were broadcast online and conducted with assistance from VR technology. Inspired by the current societal challenge of meeting others while minimizing risk, "To Meet or Not To Meet?" was chosen for this year's theme. Through a wide range of event formats, the festival explored new approaches to performing arts with an eye to ensuring the future survival of the art form. With measures taken to ensure safety and peace of mind for visitors, events were held both in theaters and via digital platforms. The festival attracted a large number (*1) of participants, with in-person events drawing in a total of about 29,000 visitors and spectators, while online performances achieved a reach of about 13,000 (*2).

In the face of unprecedented circumstances that gave rise to serious questions about the festival's feasibility, the members of the Planning Team leveraged their respective areas of expertise to come together in a true show of unity. With the support of artists and staff, the festival served as a platform for exploring the possibilities and pushing the boundaries of performing arts, as well as a venue for a variety of new connections between both attendees and everyone otherwise involved with the festival. The organizers are deeply grateful for this opportunity to bring the festival a step forward into the future.

In addition to extending its gratitude to all of this year's visitors, the Tokyo Festival Executive Committee reaffirms its commitment to continuing to be a part of Tokyo's appeal as a place open to people from all walks of life.

(*1) Figures in this release are preliminary estimates valid as of 11:59 p.m. on November 29, 2020.

(*2) The reach figure for online performances is the cumulative number of viewers, playbacks, and accesses to the site.

- Comment from Tokyo Festival General Director Satoshi Miyagi

Tokyo Festival 2020 Event Outline

Name: Tokyo Festival 2020

Festival dates: September 30 (Wed.) - November 29 (Sun.), 2020

Sites: Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre, OWLSPOT Theatre (Toshima Arts Center), GLOBAL RING THEATRE, Tokyo Tatemono Brillia HALL and others in the Ikebukuro area

Number of events: 39 (20 in-person events, 25 online events, 6 in-person events + online events) (*3)

Number of attendees: About 29,000 visitors and spectators at in-person events, about 13,000 in reach for online events

Organizers: Tokyo Festival Executive Committee

Toshima City, Toshima Mirai Cultural Foundation, Festival/Tokyo Executive Committee, Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation for History and Culture (Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre & Arts Council Tokyo)

(*3) See the program page ( https://tokyo-festival.jp/2020/en/ ) on the official Tokyo Festival 2020 website for more details on each event.

- About Tokyo Festival

Held since 2016, Tokyo Festival is an urban arts festival aimed at connecting the world through Tokyo's diverse and profound art culture. Since 2018, the festival has been jointly held by General Director Satoshi Miyagi (Director of the Arts, Shizuoka Performing Arts Center (SPAC)) and the directors of each project (Planning Team).

Tokyo Festival 2020 official site: https://tokyo-festival.jp/2020/en/

