TOKEN RECOVERY APPOINTS TOP DIGITAL ASSET RECOVERY PROFESSIONAL TO LEAD ROLE

ZUG, Switzerland, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital asset recovery business, Token Recovery, has announced the appointment of highly experienced recovery expert Scott Pounder to head up the operation.

Scott is an internationally acclaimed digital asset recovery expert and former Met and City of London Police detective with over 20 years' experience across UK law enforcement and cybercrime. As Head of Token Recovery, he will lead complex and high value investigations, working globally to helping clients reclaim lost or stolen digital assets.

Token Recovery appoints Scott Pounder to head up the operation

He joins Token Recovery from his previous role as MD at Prometheus Insights where he led high impact digital asset recovery initiatives, combining advanced blockchain tracing methodologies with strategic collaboration across law enforcement, regulatory bodies and legal experts.

Vladimir Cip, Head of Operations said: "We are delighted to have someone of Scott's experience joining Token Recovery. He brings a deep understanding of intricate investigations, a forensic approach, combined with a high level of professional qualification in the blockchain, digital asset and investigation space. His hands-on knowledge is exceptional, and he has provided professional guidance in nearly 100 legal cases."

A University of Cambridge guest lecturer, Scott is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and events, sharing his knowledge and expertise. He is also a published author having written close to a dozen articles and papers. He was most recently involved with a significant UK High Court ruling that saw one of the biggest crypto cases of 2022 use his blockchain forensic report to show that it was the victim who owned the contested currency and not the exchange.

Scott commented: "I am excited to be joining Token Recovery at this time and looking forward to working with our clients to help them recover their lost or stolen assets. I have been fascinated by blockchain since I first noticed the technology some years ago, whilst working in the Economic Crime Command and this role provides the perfect opportunity to bring together my decades of investigative experience and my deep knowledge of blockchain."

Scott was previously MD of Prometheus and held other senior roles in blockchain and digital asset businesses. He worked in the Central Specialist Crime Command unit of the Met Police, the Financial Investigations Unit of City of London Police and in the Fraud, Financial Investigations, AML & Cyber Crime unit of the Met. He has extensive qualifications in blockchain technology including a Master's Level Qualification in Advanced Investigative Practice (APCIP, Pearson), and certifications from Chainalysis, Crystal Blockchain, Merkle Science, INTERPOL, the Blockchain Council, and the National Crime Agency.

Token Recovery is a team of recovery specialists combining technical expertise with legal proficiency and a swift, discrete end-to-end process to recover clients lost or stolen assets. Based in Switzerland, it operates globally and works across legal jurisdictions to recover digital assets for businesses and individuals.

About Token Recovery:

Token Recovery are team of blockchain investigators, former law enforcement officers and legal experts in with deep seated knowledge of digital assets. Unlike blockchain analytics companies that focus on providing pure analytics and investigative services, we also offer an end-to-end solution assisting in the attempt to recover your lost and stolen tokens. One that pairs professional blockchain expertise with legal backing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720085/Scott_Pounder.jpg