Tobii Eye Tracking Integrated in Qualcomm's New Smart Viewer VR Reference Design

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies has announced a new Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Smart Viewer Reference Design built on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR1 Platform. The new reference design integrates Tobii eye tracking and is intended to help reduce product development time for both AR and VR smart Viewers.

"Last year, Tobii announced its first collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, a reference design HMD for the Snapdragon 845 Mobile VR Platform," said Henrik Eskilsson, CEO of Tobii AB. "We are proud to continue our joint efforts with the Smart Viewer reference design, based on the Snapdragon XR1 platform. The integration of Tobii eye tracking enhances the capabilities of VR viewers which can improve end user experiences for 5G smartphones and connected PCs."

One way that Tobii eye tracking enhances the device capabilities of the new reference design is by reducing power consumption using foveated rendering. Additionally, Tobii eye tracking enhances the user experience by making interfaces more intuitive and enabling users to use gaze to control natural and fast interactions within the virtual environment.

Additional information about the full list of features and capabilities of the new Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Smart Viewer Reference Design built on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR1 Platform can be found in Qualcomm's press release, available here. Also see Tobii blog.

Media Contacts:

Ola Elmeland

Investor Relations

Tobii AB

Phone: +46 (0) 734-409-862

E-mail: ola.elmeland@tobii.com

Ben Conrad

VP of Communication and Media

Tobii Tech

Phone: +1 (650) 224-6261

E-mail: ben.conrad@tobii.com

