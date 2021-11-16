To MiFinity and beyond: iGaming wallet announces record growth and 2022 plans

eVoucher success drives international growth and ambitious projections

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiFinity, the secure iGaming eWallet, today announced record 2021 growth figures and plans for 2022 at SiGMA Europe 2021 (stand B24). In the last 12 months, the company has grown transactions by 1,300%, gone live with more than 200 iGaming operators, developed several new services and launched into multiple new regions. MiFinity is now live in more countries than any iGaming wallet on the market, and has over 40 integrated payment methods.

MiFinity's new eVoucher product, launched earlier this year, has been key to this international success. It is a secure e-money product powered by Funanga, that can take the form of a barcode, alpha-numerical code, QR code or customized token – enabling instant online deposits in multiple currencies and denominations across Europe, APAC, Africa and the Americas. Shortly, MiFinity's unique iFrame eVoucher redemption process will even enable customers to top up merchant accounts without opening the MiFnity app or leaving the checkout page – offering the ultimate user experience and a great way for operators to improve transaction rates. Indeed, MiFinity now has among the best acceptance rates among all iGaming wallets.

MiFinity plans to integrate numerous high profile iGaming operators in 2022 and is currently projected to exceed its 2021 1,300% transaction growth. During the next 12 months, it will be taking a greater share of the iGaming market and will continue to expand its service offering to further improve the user experience and acceptance rates. It will shortly expand its eVoucher currency options from 11 to 16. Its eVoucher is already live in 170+ countries, while its 'PayAnyBank' service, a dedicated payment gateway, should be available in 78 countries including China, by the end of this year.

"Prior to 2021 we might have flown slightly under the radar, but we are a serious threat to the incumbent iGaming payments market," said MiFinity CEO Paul Kavanagh. "We have grown significantly by every conceivable metric this year – in terms of users, transactions, operators, services and geographic reach. MiFinity now has the biggest geographic reach of any iGaming wallet, and we are poised to take a greater market share. We believe that the future for MiFinity is incredibly bright and that we are aptly named. There are no limits on the possibilities for this company.

About MiFinity

MiFinity, a global payments provider, offers a range of cost-effective and efficient end-to-end payment solutions. It has a growing network of global partner relationships and a best-in-class, highly secure and regulated technology platform.

MiFinity recently launched its online eWallet, which is targeted at the online gaming, travel and eCommerce sectors. It is a fast, simple, and secure way for customers to perform transactions with multiple local payment options in different currencies.

MiFinity is evolving into a true 'omnichannel' payment provider to the global online payment market.

For more information, please visit www.mifinity.com

MiFinity UK Limited (Registration Ref.900090) and MiFinity Malta Limited (Registration Ref. C64824), trading as MiFinity for the issuing of electronic money are duly authorised and regulated by UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Malta Financial Services Authority respectively (MFSA).

