"To Learn about Yantai Reading Session" Held in Buyeo-gun, South Korea

YANTAI, China, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 30, the CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation and the Information Office of the People's Government of Yantai jointly hosted the "To Learn about Yantai Reading Session" in Buyeo-gun, South Korea, and inaugurated the "Corner of Chinese Culture • Nishan Library." This event marked yet another cultural exchange between Yantai, a coastal city in Shandong province, China, and Buyeo-gun in South Chungcheong province, South Korea, following the visit of a Buyeo-gun delegation to Yantai, the Yantai-Buyeo-gun online exchange themed "Enhancing Friendship through Music and Jointly Striving for the Future," and a Yantai delegation's participation in the Baekje Cultural Festival in Buyeo-gun.

Event "To Learn about Yantai Reading Session"

In a video address, Mr. Gong Haitao, director of the Information Office of the People's Government of Yantai, promoted "Charming Yantai, A Coastal Wonderland" and provided an overview of the exchanges and cooperation between Yantai and Buyeo-gun across various fields. He noted that this year marks the fifth anniversary of the friendly cooperative relationship between Yantai and Buyeo-gun. He expressed hope that this event would serve as a medium to strengthen communication and exchanges, join multifaceted efforts to tell the story of Chinese cities and showcase their unique charm. He believed that, based on the joint efforts of both governments and civil societies, Yantai and Buyeo-gun could work together, fulfill their promises, and build a bright future.

Kim Mira, president of South Korean International Talent Development Exchange Association, and Park Hyungmo, president of Korea China Economy Exchange Association, attended the event and delivered speeches. They emphasized the deep cultural and historical ties between China and South Korea that have existed since ancient times. From the Silk Road to modern exchanges, the peoples of both countries have maintained friendly relations and co-authored a glorious chapter in mutual understanding. They stated that this event provided not only a platform for enhancing mutual understanding and deepening friendships but also infused new momentum into the development of China-South Korea relations. They predicted that, through collaborative efforts, the friendship and cooperation between the two countries and the exchanges between Yantai and Buyeo-gun would deepen and broaden.

During the event, Dr. Liu Yuzhi, a Yantai native studying in South Korea, presented the book "100 Cities on the Silk Road – A Biography of Yantai," engaging in discussions with local university teachers, students, and residents about its insights. Participants shared their reflections and experiences. They expressed that through the on-site exchanges and relevant readings, they gained a more intuitive and vivid understanding of Yantai's history and culture, and looked forward to visiting Yantai in the future to foster further cultural exchanges and cooperation with the city.

