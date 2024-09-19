TMYTEK Reveals XRifle Dynamic RIS for Advanced 5G FR1/FR2 Coverage at EuMW 2024

Driving the Future of Smart Field Deployment in a Joint Demonstration with Anritsu

TAIPEI, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TMY Technology Inc. (TMYTEK), a pioneering provider of millimeter-wave (mmWave) solutions, will unveil its latest innovation, the XRifle Dynamic Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface (RIS), at the 2024 EuMW Exhibition in Paris. The live demonstration will be held at TMYTEK's booth (#1008B) and will also feature a joint showcase with Anritsu at booth (#207F), highlighting their collaborative efforts in field performance and evaluation.

TMYTEK unveils XRifle Dynamic RIS at EuMW, advancing 5G FR1/FR2 coverage with smart field deployment in joint demonstration with Anritsu. XRifle features a modular design, two model options, dual-frequency support, GUI and API control interfaces, and the capability to manage up to four RIS modules simultaneously.

The XRifle Dynamic RIS optimizes 5G/6G signal paths, reduces interference, and enhances non-line-of-sight (NLOS) coverage, addressing key network challenges. Designed for 5G NR FR2 coverage, it supports R&D, field trials, and prototyping. By actively managing radio wave transmission, it improves network performance, energy efficiency, and security.

Offered in two module options—a 28 GHz model (26–30 GHz) and a 4.7 GHz model (4.2–5.2 GHz)—it provides precise control over reflective angles, extending coverage to underserved areas and improving signal quality in weak zones. A single controller manages up to four RIS units simultaneously, boosting overall network efficiency. The modules can simulate both FR1 and FR2 scenarios, showcasing exceptional flexibility.

"With XRifle Dynamic RIS, we are solving some of the toughest challenges in 5G and 6G deployments. Our technology not only extends coverage but also brings new levels of control and efficiency to network management," said Su-Wei Chang, Founder and President of TMYTEK. "TMYTEK is committed to pushing the boundaries of mmWave innovation, and this RIS solution is a key part of that mission."

At EuMW 2024, TMYTEK and Anritsu will showcase a field deployment solution combining TMYTEK's XRifle Dynamic RIS with Anritsu's Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) featuring patented PhaseLync™ technology (ME786xA). This collaboration provides network engineers with real-time, accurate signal path measurements, enhancing network design and field testing efficiency.

Enrico Brinciotti, EMEA Business Development Manager at Anritsu, stated, "Our patented PhaseLync VNA separates test ports by over 100 meters while maintaining synchronization, dynamic range, and stability. This game-changer supports new applications, like B5G/6G research, enhancing channel sounding and RIS testing. We are excited to demonstrate this joint testbed using PhaseLync ME7869A VNA to assess TMYTEK's XRifle Dynamic RIS—a true showcase of co-innovation."

TMYTEK's XRifle Dynamic RIS, together with its advanced TMXLAB KIT, which supports dynamic RIS adaptive beam steering through an intuitive GUI, is redefining the possibilities in 5G FR1/FR2 field trials, network prototyping, and deployment. Visitors to EuMW 2024 can explore these advancements at TMYTEK's booth (#1008B) and Anritsu's booth (#207F).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508696/TMYTEK_unveils_XRifle_Dynamic_RIS_EuMW_advancing_5G_FR1_FR2.jpg