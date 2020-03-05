TMR Projects Strong Growth for Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Market, Advanced Ozone Generators to Drive 5.0% CAGR-led Growth During 2019-2027

According to the latest study by TMR, the ozone therapy in dermatology market promises significant rise, thanks to growing adoption of ozone therapy among patients globally

The rising technological advancement in ozone generators will raise the market valuation from ~US$270 mn in 2018 to ~US$400 million by 2027 end

in 2018 to by 2027 end The promising growth in Europe region, and widening scope of ozone therapy for applications such as skin issues like acne will help the market expand at ~5.0% CAGR during 2019-2027

ALBANY, New York, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozone devices account for the largest share in the ozone therapy in dermatology market. The devices accounted for 45% of share in total revenues in 2018. Additionally, their growing demand over topical medications emerges as a promising trend for future growth. Their key application in acneiform eruption, eczema, psoriasis promises significant progress in key end-user demand such as inactivating bacterial toxins. However, growing anti-bacterial resistance among patients also promises to be a concern for growth. Among different medications, the creams, and ozonated pills continue to gain market share, thanks to perceived slower healing times. Their growing application for bacterial tissues, and herpes labialis promise healthy blood circulation, and medical experts continue to warm up to their promise.

According to TMR analysts, "The clinics remain an important distribution channel for ozone products during the forecast period. Clinics currently account for more than half of sales globally. Additionally, since many dermatology procedure fall under outpatient services, clinics will likely gain revenues during the forecast period. Moreover, hospitals held a 32% share in 2018, which will likely be reduced to 29% in near future. The reduced healthcare costs at clinics, minimal-surgery options, and reduced use of surgical procedure for various treatments promises robust growth for the clinic segment in the ozone therapy in dermatology market."

Key Findings in the Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Market:

The ozone therapy machines used for disinfection, treating diseases, and limited impact of bacteria, and viruses remained dominant in the sub-segment of devices in 2018. The segment will likely hold the largest share of the sub-device segment during the forecast period. The rising demand for treatment of dermatological diseases remain a key driver of the growth.

Among application, the herpes segment remains most promising in the global ozone therapy in dermatology market. The increase in prevalence of herpes-related cases, and rising elderly population along with more incidences among adult population, will remain a key driver of growth. According to Healthline Media U.K, more than 50% of people in the US had HSV-1, and 15.5% people between 14-49 years suffered from HSV-2.

Despite the shrinking share of the hospital segment, the segment will likely register significant CAGR-led growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for diabetic foot ulcers, treat wounds, infections, and anti-bacterial effect treatments will drive more growth for the hospital segment during the forecast period.

Explore a report with detailed research, incisive insights, and in-depth country levels estimations. Gain business intelligence on global ozone therapy in dermatology market (Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Market (Type: Devices and Topical Medication; Application: Eczema, Herpes, Acneiform Eruption, Psoriasis, Mycosis, and Others; End User: Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Market: Region-wise Analysis

Asia Pacific promises to follow Europe's lead in revenue share in the ozone therapy in dermatology market report. The growing adoption of technologically advanced ozone therapies, favourable regulations, and speed lining of approvals, and rising demand for treatment for dermal diseases in the region promise major opportunities for growth for players in the ozone therapy in dermatology market.

The establishment of several key companies manufacturing ozonated oil & cream manufacturing in countries like India, China, Hong Kong, and South korea promise new opportunities for growth in the region. The surge in adoption of ozone therapy, and increased number of clinics for distribution also signal a favourable growth trend on the horizon.

Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Market: Competitive Analysis

The ozone therapy in dermatology market report will highlight key strengths, strategies, product offerings, and weaknesses of major players. The report will also cover their financial, and key recent developments. Some key players in the Ozone therapy in dermatology market include MEDZONS Ltd., The Ozone Company, Zotzmann + Stahl GmbH + Co KG, and Promolife among others.

Global Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Market: Segmentation

Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Market by Type

Devices

Topical Medications

Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Market by Application

Eczema

Herpes

Acneiform Eruption

Psoriasis

Mycosis

Others

Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Market by End User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

