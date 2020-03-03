TMR Forecasts Promising Valuation for Edible Flakes Market, Rising Demand for Nutritious Diets to Drive Market Value to US$ 22.3 Bn by 2029 end

- The edible flakes market reached US$9.9 bn in 2019. The market will likely rise at robust 8.5% CAGR during 2019-2029 to reach US$22.3 bn by 2029.

- The growing health-consciousness among consumers, and healthy eating habits are leading to increased demand for processed, and ready-to-eat edible flakes. The rising demand will likely drive growth of new products in the food & beverage industry in near future.

- Europe leads the global edible flakes market with a 30% share of the market, followed by Asia Pacific, and North America.

ALBANY, New York, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Transparency Market Research experts, the demand for wheat flakes, rice flakes, and corn flakes continues to emerge as a major positive for growth in the edible flakes market. The growing shift towards healthier lifestyles, and its increased appeal among millennials promises new drives for growth. The trend towards healthier eating choices will likely continue during the forecast period.

According to TMR experts, "the edible flakes have become the benchmark of healthy breakfasts in recent times. These fibre nutritious diets help people in tackling challenges like constipation, high levels of cholesterol, and provide vital minerals, and antioxidants. The consumers around the world continue to prefer edibles flakes as a key meal for breakfast, and new varieties with low quantities of saturated fat promise more adoption for edible flakes in near future".

Key Findings of the Edible Flakes Market:

Based on products, the corn flakes remain the most promising product with a 35% share of the overall market in 2019. Additionally, rice flakes also promise major growth, with 29% share in 2019.

Based on sales channels, the B2C segment remains most profitable with 56% market share in the global edible flakes market. The B2B segment also shows lucrative promise of growth with 44% remaining share. The online sales channels continue to make in-roads in reaching new customers, and becoming a popular channel for consumers globally.

Organic food remains a major promise for growth for players in the edible flakes market. The developed world continues to witnessing growing demand for organics, thanks to exclusion of chemical substances, and lack of synthetic processes. The development has proven to be a boon for the organic crop makers. This continues to fuel growing demand for edible-flakes which are organic, and demand for high-nutrient products in the market continues to remain high. TMR forecasts, the growth of organics will surge exponentially during the forecast period.

According to US Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), 2014, 14,000 organic farms in the US sold US$5.5 bn worth of organic products in 2014. This is a rise of nearly 72% since 2008.

Key Drivers in the Edible Flakes Market:

Product launches remains a key strategy for growth among players in the edible flakes market. Major brands in the global market continue to leverage new channels like social media, and success in promising markets like Europe promises lucrative new opportunities in new regions. The expansion strategy adopted by key players will provide several new avenues for growth for players in the edible flakes market.

promises lucrative new opportunities in new regions. The expansion strategy adopted by key players will provide several new avenues for growth for players in the edible flakes market. Increasing adoption of social media marketing tools remain a promising prospect for the strategy of global expansion. Companies like Kellogg is widely known for its premium quality products. Their high-visibility continues to remain promising, thank to prominent spending on advertisement through off-line, and on-line channels. Consumers in the global edible flakes market show a positive attitude towards adoption of new products through these new channels.

Edible Flakes Market Study: Region-wise Analysis

The global edible flakes market study promises insights into all regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the European region will continue to occupy the largest share of the global pie. Additionally, Latin America, and Middle East also show major promise during the forecast period, thanks to rising consumer demand in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The global edible flakes market is home to large players including Kellogg's,Post holding company, Nature's Path Foods, Dr. August Oetker, and PepsiCo Inc.

