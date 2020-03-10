TMR Forecasts Notable Growth for Organic Personal Care Products Market, Rise in Distribution Channels Expected to Raise Valuation to US$ 28.66 Bn by 2027

Rising demand for organic ingredients remains a key driver of growth, due to rising demand from consumers to replace synthetic cosmetics, and personal care products

The global organic personal care products market promises notable growth, thanks to growing product innovation, and rise in distribution channels

ALBANY, New York, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to TMR study, the organic personal care products are divided into hair care, skincare, oral care, and other cosmetics. Among these, the organic skincare will likely hold major share of total revenues during 2017-2027 period. The growing demand for natural ingredients, and increasing concerns about environments like UV radiation will likely drive demand for lotions, organic sunscreen, and sticks among others.

According to TMR analysts, "The hair care segment will likely lead growth rate of personal care segment during the forecast period. The changing demographics with rising elderly population, and concerns like hair fall, hair loss, among others will drive major growth for the segment during the forecast period. Companies will likely compete with new products to meet rising demands for personal care products in near future."

Key Findings in the Organic Personal Care Products Market:

Rapid increase in demand from emerging regions of the globe promises key opportunities for player in the organic personal care products market. The significant opportunities in emerging regions has compelled manufacturers to imbibe organic products on the lines of the Food & Beverage sector, where dynamic shifts in supply are on offer.

The rising stringent regulatory environment in Europe , and North America will also push manufacturers to create new standards in beauty products. This will likely be aided by rising incomes in new regions, rising awareness about harmful effects of synthetic materials, and rise in conditions like hair fall among others.

Countries like India , Japan , and China continue to remain ahead in adoption of personal care products, thanks to their large population, rising disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles.

Organic Personal Care Market: Region-wise Analysis

Organic personal care products market study will highlight all key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the North America region promises to hold the largest share of total revenues during the forecast period. The growing adoption of oral care, hair care, skincare, and sun care products will drive robust growth in the region during the forecast period. Similarly, Asia Pacific region will also witness notable expansion of total revenues during the forecast period.

The growing investment in innovation, and advertisement of organic personal care products will remain a major opportunity for growth during the forecast period. The traditional focus on herbal medicine, and natural remedies for cosmetics remains a prominent driver for growth of organic cosmetics in Asia Pacific region. Countries like Japan continue to witness major adoption of ingredients, and remedies, which were traditionally popular in the country. The growing demand in Europe is also projected to increase during the forecast period, with countries like Germany, France, and UK emerging as key markets in the European region during the forecast period.

Organic Personal Care Products Market: Competitive Analysis

The organic personal care products market remains a competitive, and fragmented landscape. Several large and small players alike remain make key contributions to its healthy growth, and their commercial activity will likely expand at robust CAGR during the forecast period. Growing innovation with advancements in technologies, cost-effective distribution channels like social media, and growing awareness among consumers will remain key factors for growth. Some key players in the organic personal care products market are The Hain Celestial Group, Estee Lauder, Yves Rocher, and The Body Shop etc.

Key segments of the Organic Personal Care Products Market

Organic Personal Care Market, by type

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral care

Cosmetic

Others

Organic Personal Care Market, by region

North America

US



Mexico



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Russia



Italy



Spain



Others

Asia Pacific

Japan



India



China



South Korea



Taiwan



Thailand



Others

RoW

Brazil



Others

