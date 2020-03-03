TMR Anticipates High Skies on the Horizon for C4ISR Market, Electronic Warfare Promises Robust Valuation of US$135.80 bn by 2027

TMR study projects that the Command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) market will grow at 3.68% CAGR during 2019-2027

Surveillance, and border security also remain major concerns in countries like India , and France . Terrorist attacks, and growing demand for border protection remains a major driver of growth for the C4ISR market

ALBANY, New York, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) remains a broad classification which caters to several growing needs of modern defence, and warfare. Growing shifts in global geopolitical situation, and rising need to advance defence needs remains a major driver for growth for the C4ISR market. The defence requirements around the world continue to move towards meeting the needs of turbulent, and unpredictable situations needs like cross-border terrorism, and advance monitoring capabilities.

According to TMR analysts, increasing demand for electronic warfare will remain a key driver of growth in the C4ISR market. C4ISR has become a core need of the military to gain an upper hand in strategy, and structure. The market continues to witness growing demand for next-generation IP system for communication, and aid crucial combat roles of vehicle crew, armoured personal carriers, and main battle tanks. According to TMR experts, the next-gen demand for IP systems will likely come from airborne platforms, naval, and land. During the forecast period, this will remain a new frontier of growth in the C4ISR market.

Key Findings in the C4ISR Market Study:

Rising government funding remains a key driver of growth in the C4ISR market. The rising demand for modernisation of defence capabilities around the world, and growing technological advancements in information systems, naval, airborne platforms remain key new avenues for growth. Additionally, the rising spending on budget remains a primary concern for developing countries as well. This is likely to shape new trends with affordable, and effective combat equipment during the forecast period. The trend is already visible in some geographical areas wherein, the bulky, and high power systems are making way for more reliable, and efficient modern systems. The turnover rate of conventional technology to modernised one remains a concern. The high costs of modernisation prevent the market growth, despite growing need to replace several obsolete systems around the world.

Computer, tactical communication, surveillance & reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and command, and control remains various areas of application in the C4ISR market. Among these, the surveillance & reconnaissance segment will likely witness highest growth during the forecast period. The command & control segment will likely register second-highest revenues during the forecast period. The growing demand for border security, and threats like terrorism continues to drive demand for the segment. The growing advancements in communication make way for effective, and efficient counter-terrorism operations. The growing government funding for this segment, and rising need of modernisation in several new countries will provide further boost to growth of the C4ISR market.

C4ISR Market: Region-wise Analysis

North America region remains a key highlight of growth forecast in the C4ISR market. The rising government expenditure for modernisation in the United States, and growing research, and development activity will further boost expansion of the C4ISR market. The region will likely maintain its strong dominance in total revenues during the forecast period. The large expenditure on defence on naval, land, and airborne will pave way for growing developments in the C4ISR market. Remote personnel operation will also make way for new avenues of growth in Europe. Increasing contributions from Russia, Germany, and the UK will also drive growth of the C4ISR market in Europe region, making it the second-highest avenue for growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The global C4ISR market remains a fragmented landscape with several companies operating globally to cater to the needs of a growing defence sector. Several large players in the C4ISR market continue to make advancements in products to create new opportunities with research, and development, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions. Some key players in the C4ISR market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, The Raytheon Company, Elbit Systems Ltd,Harris Corporation, and Thales Group.

The global C4ISR market is segmented based on:

Platform



Airborne



Land



Naval



Components



Surveillance & Reconnaissance



Computer



Tactical Communication



Electronic Warfare



Command and Control



Others



Region



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

