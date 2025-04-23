TMEIC Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Company of the Year Award for Leading the Industrial Carbon-Neutral Solutions Market

TMEIC integrates next-generation hydrogen and power conversion technologies to help industries worldwide reduce emissions, enhance energy efficiency, and redefine the future of global energy systems.

SAN ANTONIO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the industrial carbon-neutral solutions industry and, based on its findings, recognizes TMEIC with the 2025 Global Company of the Year Award. TMEIC is a world-class provider of advanced industrial solutions that drive sustainability and operational efficiency through its cutting-edge power electronics, renewable energy, and hydrogen technologies. With a steadfast commitment to carbon neutrality (CN) and digital transformation (DX), the company pioneers' innovative solutions that reduce emissions, enhance energy efficiency, and optimize industrial processes across multiple sectors, such as cement, metals, mining, oil and gas, and paper.

With a deep-rooted commitment to sustainability, TMEIC has established itself as a trailblazer in carbon-neutral solutions. The company leverages over two decades of expertise in advanced power converters and industrial automation to help various businesses, particularly the hydrogen sector, navigate the global transition toward cleaner and more energy-efficient operations. Its high-capacity inverters for large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) plants and energy storage systems (ESS), and rectifiers for hydrogen production are critical in accelerating the adoption of renewable energy and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. The seamless integration of state-of-the-art digital technologies with industrial power systems enables TMEIC to provide exceptional customer value and foster long-term sustainability.

TMEIC also combines advanced power conversion systems with high-efficiency electric motors to significantly optimize energy usage across diverse industrial applications, minimizing carbon footprints while maximizing operational performance. Furthermore, TMEIC has developed its cutting edge CleanArc power solution and successfully secured its first project. The power supply system supports the steel industry in its efforts to introduce electric furnace systems, which are indispensable for the decarbonatization of the steel-making process.

"TMEIC's comprehensive portfolio of carbon-neutral initiatives underscores its commitment to driving transformative change and its ability to redefine the industry through innovative solutions. Through in-depth megatrend analysis, the company has developed cutting-edge products with highly valued features, solidifying its position as a leader in innovation. Its strong presence in the green hydrogen sector, a key driver of carbon neutrality, highlights its commitment to sustainable progress and industry transformation," said Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Vice President of Research at Frost & Sullivan.

It is noteworthy that TMEIC proclaims its visionary "Growth20" strategy, which was drawn up to celebrate its 20 years of operation and to accelerate its growth further. The strategy showcases its ability to anticipate industry shifts and leverage global megatrends such as carbon neutrality and digital transformation. This strategic framework drives business expansion, accelerates new ventures, and stabilizes existing operations, ensuring that TMEIC remains at the forefront of the industrial energy transition.

The company continues to push the boundaries of energy efficiency and renewable integration, providing next-generation technologies that redefine industrial electrification and decarbonization. As a result, TMEIC is well-positioned to shape the future of carbon-neutral industrial solutions and set new benchmarks for global sustainability efforts with its strong track record of innovation, strategic industry collaborations, and an unrelenting drive for excellence.

"TMEIC's visionary growth strategy exhibits its commitment to advocating the global shift toward a more sustainable and digitally integrated future. With persistent solution innovation, the company demonstrates unmatched agility and scalability and delivers superior customer experiences. Aligned with its long-term vision outlined in the Growth20 strategy, TMEIC is poised to continue leveraging opportunities driven by transformative megatrends, paving the way for exponential success," noted Gnanajothi.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About TMEIC

TMEIC was formed in 2003 through the integration of Toshiba Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation industrial system businesses, and manufactures and sells variable frequency drives, motors, photovoltaic inverters, rectifiers for hydrogen production, and advanced automation systems for a range of industrial applications. We drive industry.

www.tmeic.com

