Tivoli Gardens Chooses Omada for Modern IGA

World-famous amusement park leaves legacy solution for Omada's ease and speed

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), has been chosen by Tivoli Gardens, a Danish amusement park, as its SaaS IGA provider. Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen is the second-oldest operating amusement park in the world, having opened in 1843. Today more than 4 million yearly guests visit Tivoli, making it the largest attraction throughout Scandinavia.

Tivoli, who employs around 2,200 people, needed a way to transform its IGA process from a legacy, in-house system to a modern SaaS solution. To create a comprehensive program, Tivoli sought capabilities including the ability to manage identities across the identity lifecycle, a single pane of glass view and improved efficiency and ability to easily meet compliance mandates. It also was important to find a solution that could be deployed quickly, offered identity analytics, auditing and reporting, and would enable the company to reduce the risk of unauthorized access. Additionally, a key requirement was the ability to maintain connections with seasonal employees year-round.

Tivoli will use Omada Identity Cloud , along with Omada's accelerator package and Enterprise Success support service. Omada rose above other competing solutions, offering a modern IGA-as-a-Service platform that delivers total visibility and control over an organization's identity landscape. Using real-time data processing, the platform offers unmatched insights and analytics to streamline the entire identity lifecycle, optimize efficiency and strengthen security. Omada Identity Cloud provides value via three key areas: rapid deployment, intelligent automation and real-time visibility.

Martin Bakkegaard, CFO, Tivoli Gardens, said: "Tivoli Gardens is a leading international experience brand, we happily serve millions of guests annually and giving them a great experience is key to our success. To keep operations running smoothly and securely, we needed a next-generation IGA solution to replace our outdated and inefficient system. We expect that Omada's robust automation capabilities and no-code configuration framework will enable us to deploy the solution rapidly and see faster time-to-value. It's a win all around, and we're glad to have found Omada."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "As one of the world's most famous amusement parks, Tivoli Gardens needed to easily manage its identity governance so it could focus on its purpose of bringing joy to its millions of yearly visitors. Omada Identity Cloud will automate Tivoli's workflows, reduce risk and deliver actionable insights for informed decisions. Our efficient identity platform will accelerate Tivoli's time-to-value and reduces costs, as well, enabling Tivoli to be highly efficient in securing its identities."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach. For more information, go to omadaidentity.com .

