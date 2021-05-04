Tip A Cup To Suzhou's Tea Culture Virtually As Part Of #SecretsOfSuzhou Social Media Program

Biluochun is grown only in the mountains of Dongting on the shores of Lake Tai, where cool, misty conditions provide the ideal environment for growing this high-quality tea. Biluochun, which translates directly to "green snail spring" and dates back to the Qing Dynasty, is renowned for its five outstanding characteristics: a unique coiled shape, fruity fragrance, floral aroma, white feathery appearance and early harvest. The floral aroma is produced in part by the apricot, plum, and peach trees that are planted in between tea bushes. Its short, early harvest season takes place from mid-March through April. Biluochun is hand-harvested, and only the highest quality leaves are selected, which accounts for its exclusivity.

These online activities are part of "Suzhou, The City of Culture & Arts," an integrated marketing campaign designed to bring the destination's fascinating cultural heritage to life for English-speaking travelers in North America and Europe. Exclusive campaign content exploring some of the most fascinating aspects of Suzhou can be accessed using the hashtag #SecretsOfSuzhou, and travelers who have visited the destination are encouraged to share their Suzhou travel tips using the same hashtag for the chance to be featured.

About Suzhou

For more than 2,500 years, Suzhou has been known as a center of arts and culture. Intellectuals, artists, and high profile public figures have long been drawn to the city's romantic canals and stunning classical gardens, nine of which have been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Performing arts including the Kunqu Opera and Pingtan storytelling originated in Suzhou, and the city is also important to the design and fashion worlds as a center for silk making and embroidery. In addition to its arts and culture, Suzhou is home to plentiful natural areas that allow for boundless outdoor activities. Visitors seeking Suzhou's modern side will find five-star hotels, the iconic Lake Jinji, limitless shopping, and China's largest overwater Ferris Wheel in the upscale and contemporary SIP District. Each year, millions of tourists travel to Suzhou to experience the destination's more than 400 attractions, ranging from pagodas and temples to historical districts and world-class museums.

Suzhou is located in the center of the Yangtze River Delta, approximately 60 miles west of Shanghai. Suzhou is easily accessible via direct air service from North America and Europe to Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG.) and is well connected with nearby cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Nanjing by frequent high speed trains.

