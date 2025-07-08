Shoppers Can Enjoy Discounts from July 8th – 11th

SEATTLE, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a global leader in intelligent home appliances with a focus on innovative floor care solutions, is joining Amazon's Prime Day event from July 8–11, 2025, offering exclusive deals on its most sought-after cleaning devices. Standing out in performance, design, and ease of use, this Prime Day consumers can experience Tineco's unmatched innovation at an exceptional value.

TINECO ANNOUNCES CAN’T-MISS DEALS ON INNOVATIVE FLOOR CARE PRODUCTS FOR AMAZON PRIME DAY

As a trusted leader in the floor care category with a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in over 30 countries worldwide, Tineco's vision is to make life easier through smart technology. During Prime Day, consumers can access exclusive deals that not only deliver great savings but also introduce them to a new level of convenience and efficiency in maintaining their homes.

For even greater value, shoppers can use the promo code TIN25PDPR at checkout to receive an additional 5% off Prime Day pricing on select Tineco products via Amazon.

Top deals include:

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 : 31% Off (Originally: £509 // Sale Price: £349.9)

Thorough floor cleaning is easier than ever with the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6, featuring a 180° lay-flat design that slides seamlessly under furniture, triple-sided edge cleaning that gets as close as 0.2 inches from baseboards, and up to 40 minutes of runtime. For maximum convenience, iLoop Technology automatically adjusts performance based on the mess detected, and a FlashDry Self-Cleaning System effectively rinses and dries the entire unit after use.

Thorough floor cleaning is easier than ever with the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6, featuring a 180° lay-flat design that slides seamlessly under furniture, triple-sided edge cleaning that gets as close as 0.2 inches from baseboards, and up to 40 minutes of runtime. For maximum convenience, iLoop Technology automatically adjusts performance based on the mess detected, and a FlashDry Self-Cleaning System effectively rinses and dries the entire unit after use. PURE ONE Station 5 : 32% Off (Originally: £439// Sale Price: £299)

The PURE ONE Station 5 transforms cordless vacuuming into a fully automated, ultra-efficient routine, with a 3-in-1 Smart Station that charges, stores, and empties the vacuum's dustbin, holding up to 45 days of debris without manual contact. With 175W of suction power, a wide 120° green LED headlight, a ZeroTangle brush head, and 70 minutes of runtime, it effortlessly tackles everything from fine dust to pet hair.

The PURE ONE Station 5 transforms cordless vacuuming into a fully automated, ultra-efficient routine, with a 3-in-1 Smart Station that charges, stores, and empties the vacuum's dustbin, holding up to 45 days of debris without manual contact. With 175W of suction power, a wide 120° green LED headlight, a ZeroTangle brush head, and 70 minutes of runtime, it effortlessly tackles everything from fine dust to pet hair. Carpet One Cruiser : 20% Off (Originally: £799// Sale Price: £639)

Exclusive Discount CODE：TICRUISER

The Tineco Carpet One Cruiser redefines carpet care with smarter technology and powerful performance. Ideal for frequent use, its 130W motor penetrates deep into fibers to extract embedded dirt, 3-level SmoothPower assist makes movement intuitive, and 167°F PowerDry technology significantly speeds up surface drying times. A built-in two-minute self-clean and three-minute centrifugal dry ensures the machine stays hygienic and ready for the next job, no cleanup required.

The Tineco Carpet One Cruiser redefines carpet care with smarter technology and powerful performance. Ideal for frequent use, its 130W motor penetrates deep into fibers to extract embedded dirt, 3-level SmoothPower assist makes movement intuitive, and 167°F PowerDry technology significantly speeds up surface drying times. A built-in two-minute self-clean and three-minute centrifugal dry ensures the machine stays hygienic and ready for the next job, no cleanup required. FLOOR ONE S5: 33% Off (Originally: £399// Sale Price: £269)

A must-have for homes with hard floors, this powerful wet-dry vacuum simplifies floor care with strong suction and self-cleaning technology. With high-capacity water tanks and up to 35 minutes of runtime, it ensures sparkling floors with minimal effort. Perfect for those who love hosting or want to keep their space pristine without hassle. The ideal gift for anyone who values a tidy and welcoming home.

These limited-time deals are available exclusively on Amazon.com during the Prime Day shopping event, July 8-11, 2025. Shoppers can receive an additional 5% off select products by entering promo code TIN25PDPR at checkout. To learn more about Tineco and its full portfolio of intelligent stick vacuums, floor washers, carpet cleaners, and more, please visit uk.tineco.com.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit uk.tineco.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724260/Tineco_Prime_Day_US.jpg