TigerWit's Global Expansion Accelerates

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TigerWit Limited, the UK-headquartered global financial technology company, is accelerating its global expansion having established partner networks delivering support and education in multiple jurisdictions outside of the more established European markets, including within Latin America, Africa, South East Asia and the Middle East. So far in 2019 TigerWit's continued product innovation has delivered, faster payment options, crypto currency trading and an Islamic trading account.

Tim Hughes, CEO at TigerWit said: "By establishing partner networks in other jurisdictions around the world, we are able to service our clients in these countries with our innovative products and educational offerings far better than if we only had a presence in London. As our global footprint continues to expand, we aim to provide a truly worldwide FX trading platform with an app that is rich in markets and features, available in multiple languages."

Regulation has evolved very significantly in recent months, with many areas seeing changes to the products and maximum leverage that can be offered to retail traders in order to protect them further. In providing this global offering, TigerWit strictly adheres to rules set out by different regulators across the regions within which they operate and is always welcoming to any moves that improves transparency and client protections.

TigerWit's plans to expand into even more jurisdictions across the global is part of its drive to offer flexibility to traders with a fully compliant, fair, transparent, trustworthy and above all innovative trading experience.

TigerWit is a UK headquartered global financial technology company, committed to changing the industry through disruption for the benefit of traders, by bringing innovative trading solutions, such as a pioneering blockchain-based settlement in the form of TigerWit's distributed trading ledger and providing access to key global markets to trade on FX, indices, commodities, metals and cryptocurrencies.

The TigerWit Group includes TigerWit Limited (UK), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), license number 679941, and TigerWit Limited (Bahamas), which is authorised and regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), license number SIA-F185.

