TIER IV Selects PlaxidityX to Provide Cyber Security Expertise for The Japanese Airport Autonomous Bus Project

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaxidityX, a trusted expert in automotive cybersecurity today announced that it is providing cyber security consulting services to TIER IV, the pioneering force behind a leading open-source software for autonomous driving.

In June 2024, TIER IV was selected for a government project to develop and deliver low-speed autonomous buses for a field trial for terminal transfers at airport in Japan. A key prerequisite for commencing the Minibus service field trial was providing clear evidence that the autonomous mobility project complies with the UN-R155 regulation and ISO/SAE 21434 standard.

Recognizing the need for specialized cyber security expertise, TIER IV sought to collaborate with an automotive cyber security expert with proven experience in compliance consulting projects. "We chose to work with PlaxidityX based on its extensive experience, reliability and cyber expertise," said Fumihito Ito, Manager, Cyber Security Team at TIER IV. "The technical proficiency and regulatory knowledge their team demonstrated in the initial pre-assessment gave us the peace of mind to move forward confidently."

After performing a gap analysis of TIER IV's current cyber security status vis-à-vis the regulation, PlaxidityX created a customized package of services designed to address the identified gaps. This package includes developing a cyber security plan, ongoing cyber security activities (e.g., vulnerability monitoring, incident response), Cyber security Interface Agreements (CIAs), test plans, TARA (Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment) support, and assistance in creating the cyber security case and validation reports.

PlaxidityX's team completed this project over a three-month period, and all deliverables were submitted to TIER IV to support their preparations for review from the airport authorities. The project was conducted primarily by PlaxidityX's local cyber experts in Japan, which ensured quick response to TIER IV requests, smooth communications, and timely delivery of work materials.

Following the success of this initial engagement, TIER IV has also contracted PlaxidityX to assist in the implementation of a Cyber Security Management System (CSMS).

"We are honored to have been selected by TIER IV for this autonomous mobility project," said Tomoyuki Goto, Country Manager Japan at PlaxidityX. "Compliance with cyber security regulations and standards is now a critical business requirement. With the completion of our joint cyber security activities and the ongoing CSMS project, TIER IV can be confident that its autonomous vehicles are developed in accordance with the highest cyber security standards."

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving. Harnessing Autoware, we build scalable platforms and deliver comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing, and service operations. As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation , we are committed to reshaping the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, enabling individuals and organizations to thrive in the evolving field of autonomous driving.

About PlaxidityX

PlaxidityX (formerly named Argus Cyber Security Ltd.) is a global leader in mobility cyber security, providing DevSecOps, vehicle protection and fleet protection technologies and services for automotive and mobility manufacturers. PlaxidityX's solutions ensure that vehicle components, networks, and fleets are secured and compliant throughout their life cycle.

PlaxidityX's innovative methods and solutions are based on decades of cyber security and automotive research and have culminated in over 80 granted and pending patents. Founded in 2014, PlaxidityX is headquartered in Israel, with a global footprint in USA, Germany, France, Japan, Korea, Poland and India.

