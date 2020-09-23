TICKMILL celebrates victory at the Global Brands Magazine Awards, UK - 2020

TICKMILL hits ceiling with the "Best Forex Education Provider" award – globally

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has created a series of awards for companies, who have been consistently leading the industry in providing exceptional service to customers, following their unique vision and approach that's customer-focused.

GMB has been on the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands that are 'driving dynamics" of the industry. The UK-based magazine keeps its readers in touch with the latest news on 'best-in-class' brands across the globe.

TICKMILL, already acknowledged as Europe's 'Most Trusted Broker' in 2017 by Global Brands Magazine, is spearheading the Forex exchange market. Scoring the Best Forex Education Provider award this year in Forex awards, TICKMILL adapts to emerging demand of a huge market segment that craves the use of Technology. TICKMILL continually demonstrates excellence and leads way in key areas of the foreign exchange business. TICKMILL leads the field in assisting customers, extending support and providing exceptional trading conditions, with the use of technology. First choice for traders, seeking strong regulation, industry-leading trading conditions and safety of client funds and reaffirm our commitment to maintain our client-centric approach and deliver an outstanding trading experience.

While Moving the Forex industry a step forward, TICKMILL endeavors to equip their clients with proper informational gear.

On winning the award, Mr. Themis Christou, Head of Marketing Projects, stated: "At Tickmill, we have always been emphasizing the importance of Forex education and how this can lead to a successful trading career. As part of our promise to deliver an outstanding learning experience, we have enriched our educational offering with interactive forex webinars, daily market insights, trading tutorials, eBooks, and infographics in multiple languages. Our Education Center available on our website serves as a one-stop-shop for traders of all experience levels where a range of resources are easily accessible and browsable both on their desktop and mobile devices."

ABOUT TICKMILL

Tickmill is a Forex and CFD investment services provider offering first-class trading products through its four global entities, Tickmill UK Ltd, Tickmill Europe Ltd, Tickmill Ltd, Tickmill Asia Ltd, Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd, authorised and regulated by the following respectively CySEC, UK FCA, Seychelles FSA, Labuan FSA, and Financial Sector Conduct AuthorityFSCA).

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage 73% and 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with Tickmill UK Ltd and Tickmill Europe Ltd, respectively. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brands Awards main objective is to accredit the companies and identify the best brands who have been excelling remarkably in different sectors. Awards are being arranged for sectors/areas such as Finance, Education, Hospitality, Automobiles, Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate, and Technology. This effort acknowledges the prominent entities for the outcomes they bring.

About Global Brands Magazine (GBM)

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Global Brands Magazine is a well-known brands magazine brimming with latest news and opinions related to various brands across the world. GBM is a data-centric research organization, bringing up-to-date news, reviews, opinions, and polls on leading brands across the globe, to its readership. GBM Credits the distinct efforts of Champions and help create a unique brand identity. For more information, please visit www.globalbrandsmagazine.com

In addition, GBM endeavours to create awareness concerning significance of such organizations and reward them for rigorous efforts, with ultimate global recognition.

