Thyseed Is Set to Support Southeast Asian Families with Safer Infant Feeding Solutions, Powered by Medical-Grade Technology

BEIJING, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thyseed, an established name in global infant care, recently announced plans to introduce its premium, safety-certified feeding solutions to Southeast Asian households in 2025. With an established presence in the United States, Russia, and mainland China, Thyseed is committed to extending its industry-leading safety standards to new markets.

Since its inception, Thyseed has championed a commitment to safeguarding infants from their earliest interactions with feeding products in a move to transform infant feeding safety through profound consumer insights and groundbreaking collaborations with global material scientists. Each product embodies Thyseed's philosophy of Design From Love, establishing the brand as the trusted innovator in premium baby care worldwide.

Brand Commitment: Safety Built on Love

Thyseed incorporates its Design From Love philosophy into every part of the brand experience. This love is shown in its strong focus on safety, believing that "every touchpoint matters in early development." Thyseed goes beyond global safety standards, using a full safety system from raw materials to finished products. All raw materials are checked for safety, production areas meet medical-grade cleanliness standards, and finished products undergo over 40 strict tests by SGS and other trusted agencies to ensure they are free from harmful substances. This commitment also reflects a deep respect for infant development. Thyseed's designers carefully create each product to fit the specific needs of infants from 0-3 years old, considering things like swallowing patterns, grip development, and oral-motor development, while avoiding unnecessary features and supporting natural feeding instincts.

Global Partnerships Driving Material Innovation for Infant Health

To ensure the highest safety for products that come into direct contact with infants, Thyseed has teamed up with top material suppliers. In partnership with Germany's BASF, the company developed a special food-safe PPSU material for infants. This material stays strong even after repeated sterilization at 180°C, offers great impact resistance and clarity, and meets top safety standards like US FDA and EU EFSA certifications, preventing harmful substances from leaching out.

Thyseed also works with Germany's WACKER to create custom medical-grade liquid silicone for nipples. This material passes 3,000 elasticity tests to ensure it stays soft, feels like breastfeeding, has low impurities, and is certified by Switzerland's SGS for safer suckling. These collaborations go beyond simple sourcing, as they work together to create strict safety and material guidelines for infant products.

Complete Feeding System: Designed for Safe Growth from Day One

Rooted in uncompromising safety, Thyseed has engineered a comprehensive 0-3 year feeding system. The Thyseed Transition Baby Bottle series provides two material options, medical-grade PPSU and silicone. Each is improved with the breast-like nipple design that adapts to baby's feeding style. Full-range solutions, including bottles, training cups, utensils, and pacifiers, adhere to a product development approach grounded in high-performance materials and evidence-based design principles, delivering stage-appropriate safety.

Moving forward, Thyseed will continue to safeguard babies' first-contact safety worldwide through love-guided innovation with science-backed quality.

