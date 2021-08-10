Thunderhead included in Lazard Venture Growth Index (T100)

Leading Customer Journey Orchestration and Journey Analytics technology provider named in the Lazard European T100 Venture Growth Index

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderhead, the global leader in enterprise-lead engagement and customer journey orchestration, has been included in the Lazard T100 Venture Growth Index (T100).

Introduced in 2020 by Lazard, one of the world's leading global financial advisory and asset management firms, the T100 Index showcases European companies that demonstrate the potential to "disrupt multi-billion dollar sectors and verticals of the global economy." Created by the recently formed Lazard Venture and Growth Banking team, the Index categorises companies by growth stage across six sectors: Consumer, DeepTech, FinTech, Healthcare, InfraTech and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Inclusion in the T100 is based on a ranking across four metrics: market opportunity, leadership position, team, and path to value creation.

Thunderhead is included in the Growth and SaaS categories of the Index. Lazard's ScaleUp Views report notes that, "Thunderhead is defining the developing customer journey orchestration space, allowing companies to significantly enhance their ability to capture, analyse and personalise online and offline touchpoints with a prospective customer in real time to optimise engagement."

Thunderhead's technology, the ONE Platform, is an enterprise-class SaaS solution for customer journey analytics and orchestration offering comprehensive AI for journey-driven engagement. Its latest suite of capabilities, known as ThunderBay, is the first suite of journey-based AI designed specifically to offer marketers and CX practitioners a next generation of journey and behavioural analytics.

With its US HQ and product engineering center in New Hampshire and its European HQ in London, Thunderhead works with major brands across five continents in 14 different vertical sectors to drive stronger customer engagement, loyalty and trust, lifetime customer value, and revenue growth.

"It's a great compliment to be included in this prestigious group of game-changing companies," commented Glen Manchester, CEO and founder, Thunderhead. "This is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Thunderhead team in delivering on our pioneering vision to transform the way brands engage with their customers. Our ONE platform is the result of truly disruptive clean-sheet thinking, designed as a complete cloud solution for the modern era of omni-channel customer engagement. It provides CX and Marketing leaders with a Customer Operating System™ that enables them to see and act from the customer perspective, building stronger and more meaningful customer relationships that deliver long term customer-led growth."

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals.

For more information, please visit www.lazard.com.

Thunderhead is leading the movement to transform customer engagement. Enabling brands for the first time to understand each customer's intent and orchestrate individualized journeys for millions of customers across billions of touchpoints, seamlessly and in real-time.

Thunderhead is the recognized global leader in technology for Customer Journey Orchestration, Journey Analytics and Real Time Interaction Management. With its AI-driven ONE Engagement Hub, it's now possible for brands to deliver exceptional engagement for every customer throughout every journey. Across every industry, ONE is driving topline growth, reducing cost-to-serve, increasing customer happiness and building customer lifetime value.

Thunderhead is the only technology provider that is a leader in both the Forrester Wave™ for Journey Orchestration and The Forrester Wave™ for Real-Time Interaction Management. The company has a global presence with its US headquarters and development lab in Manchester, New Hampshire and its European HQ in London UK.

Thunderhead. Powering growth through customer-led journeys.

