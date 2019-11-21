Three Fudan EMBA programs make the list of Financial Times' Top 50 EMBA programs

The Washington University-Fudan University EMBA Program places 7th this year, the highest ranking among the School's three ranked programs

SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, 2019, the Financial Times (FT) released its Executive MBA Ranking 2019. School of Management, Fudan University was exhilarated to see three of its EMBA programs among the Top 50 EMBA Programs in FT's ranking. Among the three ranked programs, the one that came in highest claimed the number 7 slot. The School's overall ranking has continued to rise each year since the first time that it entered the ranking competition.

This year, School of Management, Fudan University submitted three of its programs to the FT's ranking. The three submitted programs included Washington University-Fudan University EMBA Program, BI Norwegian Business School-Fudan University MBA Program and The University of Hong Kong-Fudan University IMBA Programme.

The Washington University -Fudan University EMBA Program ranked 7 th this year - its eighth consecutive year in the Top 10 – and placed No.1 in Research Rank in mainland China

BI Norwegian Business School-Fudan University MBA Program ranked 27th this year, or the world's No.1 part-time MBA program. As its overall ranking continues to rise every year, the program claimed 3rd place in Salary Increase.

The University of Hong Kong-Fudan University IMBA Programme ranked 41st this year or the world's No.2 part-time MBA program. It claimed 4th place in Salary Increase.

The FT global EMBA ranking is recognized worldwide as one of the most authoritative assessments of management education programs due to its adherence to the highest evaluation standards and diverse lineup of indicators. In addition to being first among mainland China-based business schools to enter the ranking, School of Management, Fudan University also leads other Chinese counterparts in terms of the number of submitted programs and the number of alumni who graduated from the programs. The School's overall ranking has continued to rise for eight years running. From 2006 to 2011, the School submitted the Washington University-Fudan University EMBA Program to the ranking. Other programs have also been submitted since 2012.

In addition, School of Management, Fudan University received favorable results in domestic and international rankings for scientific research performance. The School claimed 83rd place worldwide and 9th spot in Asia on the UTD Top 100 Business School Research Rankings as well as made the list as the top ranked school in mainland China for four consecutive years. The school also claimed a place among the top 1% ranked schools on Essential Science Indicators (ESI)'s rankings for its Economics and Business curricula.

The remarkable achievements not only demonstrate the School's leadership in business education and its recognition by international ranking authorities, but also shows the world that management education in China is continuing to make improvements. It also serves as a strong testament to the business school's tireless efforts and achievements in developing talented instructors, training talent and improving the international diversity of teaching staff, board members and students.

With the ongoing enhancements to its education and research programs, School of Management, Fudan University will continue to bear the mission of our times of making contributions to the economic and social development of China and beyond by further improving the quality of its education programs and developing management professionals with a global perspective and a deep understanding of what China needs in order to assure the success of the country's future development, as well as training outstanding academic professionals and community leaders and sending them into the world.

