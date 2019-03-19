Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund Wins 2019 Lipper Fund Award

SANTA FE, New Mexico, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm with USD $41 billion in assets under management[1], today announced that Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund (the "Fund"), Class A USD Acc (UCITS), won the prestigious Lipper Fund Award in the United Kingdom. The Fund's performance for the three-year period ending 31 December 2018 ranks first out of 13 funds in the Mixed Asset USD Aggressive category.

"We are very pleased to receive this award as it validates our process and philosophy," said Jason Brady, president and CEO at Thornburg and co-portfolio manager of the Fund. "This award is a testament to our collaborative structure and the overall strength of our team. We look forward to continue delivering strong risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders."

The Fund is a globally oriented portfolio that aims over time to provide an attractive and growing income stream, along with capital appreciation by employing bottom-up, fundamental analysis to manage a dynamic blend of global dividend-paying stocks and bonds of virtually any type. The Fund has USD $19 million in assets under management and is based on Thornburg's Investment Income Builder Fund, a mutual fund available to U.S. investors with a 16-year track record and USD $14 billion in assets. Jason Brady, Brian McMahon, Ben Kirby, and Matt Burdett are co-portfolio managers of the Fund and are supported by Thornburg's 40-person investment team.

"Investment Income Builder provides a global solution to clients looking for income and flexibility in a variety of market conditions," said Carter Sims, managing director and head of global distribution at Thornburg. "This strategy provides a very attractive yield by seeking high quality dividend-paying companies with the flexibility to invest in bonds during periods of market volatility and disruption.

[1] Assets under management as of 31 December 2018

About Lipper Fund Awards

For more than three decades and in over 20 countries worldwide, the Lipper Fund Awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

About Thornburg

Thornburg Investment Management is a privately-owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity and alternatives investing, the firm oversees USD $41 billion as of 31 December 2018 across mutual funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors, and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

At Thornburg, we believe unconstrained investing leads to better outcomes for our clients. Our culture is collaborative, and our investment solutions are highly active, high conviction, and benchmark agnostic. When it comes to finding value for our clients, it's more than what we do, it's how we do it: how we think, how we invest, and how we're structured.

For more information, visit www.thornburg.com. For details on past awards, please visit www.thornburg.com/awards.

This communication and any investment or service to which this material may relate does not constitute an offer or solicitation to invest in the Fund.

Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

Funds eligible for European awards must be registered for sale in three out of 31 European countries composed of the 27 EU member state countries and the four EFTA countries. The award was given to class A USD Acc shares of the Fund. Lipper's risk-adjusted returns are calculated as of the end of the calendar year of the respective evaluation year and include the reinvestment of dividends. The funds did not win the award for the other time periods. Class A USD Acc shares may not be available to all investors and minimum investments may be higher. For information regarding other available share classes, please visit www.thornburgglobal.com.

The Mixed-Asset USD Aggressive Category included 13 funds for the three-year period.

Important U.S. Mutual Fund Information

Before investing, carefully consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, charges, and expenses. For a prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other information, contact your financial advisor or visit thornburg.com. Read them carefully before investing.

Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund











Performance as at 31 December 2018 1 Year 5 Year 10 Year







I shares (Incep: 03/11/03)† -4.39% 3.79% 9.47%







Blended Benchmark* (Incep: 24/12/02) -6.42% 4.17% 8.31%























Calendar Year 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013

I shares (Incep: 03/11/03)† -34.41% 37.05% 13.79% 0.82% 11.72% 16.85%

Blended Benchmark* (Incep: 24/12/02) -31.05% 24.04% 10.90% -2.06% 13.01% 18.92%



2014 2015 2016 2017 2018



I shares (Incep: 03/11/03)† 4.90% -5.10% 9.86% 15.17% -4.39%



Blended Benchmark* (Incep: 24/12/02) 5.25% -0.33% 6.41% 17.42% -6.42%



Source: Confluence











† Prior to inception of this share class, performance is hypothetical and was calculated from actual returns of an earlier share class adjusted for the expenses of the newer share class.













Performance data shown represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than quoted.



Since the Fund has a limited performance history, data for Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund, a U.S. mutual fund, is shown. Although the Fund is managed by the same investment team and utilizes a similar investment process as the U.S. mutual fund, the performance and portfolio composition of the Fund may differ due to UCITS regulations.













There is no up-front sales charge for class I shares.













Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund's Blended Index is composed of 25% Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index and 75% MSCI World Index, rebalanced monthly.

The U.S. Fund is distributed by Thornburg Securities Corporation. 2300 North Ridgetop Road, Santa Fe, NM 87506.

Important UCITS Information

The Fund is offered solely to non-U.S. investors under the terms and conditions of the Fund's current Prospectus. A copy of the full Prospectus and KIID for the Fund may be obtained by contacting the local Paying Agent through the Fund's Transfer Agent, Brown Brothers Harriman Fund Administrator Services (Ireland) Limited or at http://www.thornburgglobal.com. The Prospectus and KIID contain important information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing.

Distributor – Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (+1.855.732.9301). Administrator – Brown Brothers Harriman Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited is the Administrator (+353.1.603.6490).

Important Information for UK Investors

This communication and any investment or service to which this material may relate does not constitute an offer or solicitation to invest in the Fund and is exclusively intended for persons who are Professional Clients or Eligible Counterparties for the purposes of the FCA Rules and other persons should not act or rely on it. This communication is not intended for use by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund UCITS











Performance as at 31 December 2018 1 Year 5 Year Inception





A Shares (Incep. 29/06/2012) -5.65% 3.19% 5.53%





I shares (Incep. 29/06/2012) -4.81% 4.10% 6.47%





Blended Benchmark* (Since 29/06/2012) -6.42% 4.17% 7.15%



















Calendar Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 A Shares (Incep. 29/06/2012) 13.15% 5.36% -5.24% 8.92% 14.03% -5.65% Blended Benchmark* (Since 29/06/2012) 18.92% 5.25% -0.33% 6.41% 17.42% -6.42%

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 I shares (Incep: 29/06/2012) 14.21% 6.26% -4.36% 9.92% 14.99% -4.81% Blended Benchmark* (Since 29/06/2012) 18.92% 5.25% -0.33% 6.41% 17.42% -6.42%













Source: Confluence











Performance data shown represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than quoted. Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund's Blended Index is composed of 25% Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index and 75% MSCI World Index, rebalanced monthly.

In the United Kingdom, this communication is issued by Thornburg Investment Management Ltd. ("TIM Ltd.") and approved by Robert Quinn Advisory LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). TIM Ltd. is an appointed representative of Robert Quinn Advisory LLP.

The Fund is a sub-fund of Thornburg Global Investment plc, an open-ended umbrella type investment company with segregated liability between sub-funds, authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) on 25 November 2011 as an investment company pursuant to the UCITS Regulations. Authorisation of the Company by the CBI is not an endorsement or guarantee of the Company by the CBI nor is the CBI responsible for the contents of the Prospectus or KIID.

This material constitutes a financial promotion for the purposes of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "Act") and the handbook of rules and guidance issued from time to time by the FCA (the "FCA Rules"). TIM Ltd. neither provides investment advice to, nor receives and transmits orders from, persons to whom this material is communicated nor does it carry on any other activities with or for such persons that constitute "MiFID or equivalent third country business" for the purposes of the FCA Rules.

Lipper Fund Awards From Refinitiv, © 2019 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used by permission and protected by the Copyright Laws of the United States. The printing, copying, redistribution or retransmission of this Content without express written permission is prohibited.

