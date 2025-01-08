This Tech at CES 2025 Might Make Your New Year's Resolution a Reality

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Could this be the year your fitness goals finally stick?

Speediance-CES-Halls D #55532 at The Venetian Expo

Speediance, the emerging leader in smart fitness, is bringing groundbreaking technology to CES 2025, promising to revolutionize the way we approach health and wellness. At the heart of its showcase are two flagship innovations: the Gym Monster 2, an all-in-one home gym that adapts to every workout need, and the VeloNix Stationary Bike, a spin-bike-meets-bike-trainer that redefines cardio training with electric motor precision. Both are designed to make world-class training accessible anytime, anywhere, with AI-powered personalization and a focus on safety and user experience. These products are part of Speediance's vision to make home fitness accessible to everyone, enabling people to train like professionals from the comfort of their own space. But Speediance's ambition goes far beyond fitness equipment. With an eye on 2025, the company is poised to expand its product landscape into a fully integrated ecosystem that merges AI coaching, health monitoring, and lifestyle support. The aim is to create a seamless closed cycle for users: Monitoring – Analyzation – Suggestion – Action – Monitoring. By incorporating AI with multimodal input, Speediance plans to deliver highly personalized fitness journeys, while the system records every action, tracks progress, and fine-tunes workouts based on real-time data. "Everyone believes AI will define the future, but the real question is: where can AI make the most impact?" says Liu Tao, CEO of Speediance. "We believe fitness is a perfect application. With large language models (LLM) continuously analyzing user data and our digital system recording every movement, we're creating a comprehensive ecosystem that not only tracks progress but evolves with the user. This is the next step in revolutionizing the health and wellness industry." Speediance's vision doesn't just stop at physical fitness. The company is looking to use AI to provide holistic lifestyle support, helping users achieve their best in both physical and mental well-being. By seamlessly integrating health monitoring and coaching, Speediance aims to be more than just a fitness tool—it will become a partner in users' overall wellness journeys. Catch Speediance at CES 2025 and discover how technology can turn resolutions into results. This isn't just fitness—it's a revolution in health and lifestyle.

Exhibition dates: January 7th - January 10th

