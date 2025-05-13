This Shedding Season Give Pet Hair, Bedbugs, Dust Mites and Allergens Eviction Orders with the Latest Jimmy BX7 Pro Max Mattress Vacuum Cleaner

Jimmy BX7 Pro Max Tackles Invisible Bedbugs, Dust Mites and Allergens with UV Sanitizing & Heat Technology

BERLIN, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This shedding season allows pet households to refresh their bedding and upholstered furniture with the Jimmy BX7 Pro Max, the ultimate mattress vacuum cleaner with UV sanitizing technology. Incorporating many features of its predecessors, this model contains innovative advancements, including an improved "Graphene" extreme heat that deep cleans bedbugs, dust mites and allergens (invisible to the human eye) embedded within fabrics, protecting the health of four-legged friends and their family.

This handheld device, certified by Allergy UK Foundation, kills bedbugs and dust mites, and disperses pet hair and debris with incredible suction, UV lighting and heating, leaving mattresses and upholstery allergen-free thoroughly and effortlessly. Its advanced features include:

Composite Brushroll Tapping: The composite roller brush features soft bristles and rubber strips that can tap at a high frequency of over 24,000 times per minute, effectively removing surface-level pet hair and tapping out dust mites and allergens embedded in mattresses, sofas, and carpets.

Enhanced UV-C Sterilization: This model features a UV-C light for more intense sterilization, providing 99.99% removal rate of dust mites and bacteria.

Graphene Heating: Utilizing revolutionary technology, the vacuum reaches 65℃ within five seconds to deeply penetrate and effectively remove the moisture from inside the mattress, preventing the regrowth of dust mites.

Strong Suction Power: It boasts powerful suction of 16,000 Pa, which means better removal of deeply embedded bedbugs, dust mites and allergens, especially in thicker fabrics.

Smart Sensor Technology: The built-in dust sensor detects dust levels and uses LED color indicators to provide real-time cleaning progress update.

Better Filtration Technology: An advanced dual cyclonic filtration system captures finer particles, ensuring no allergens are released back into the air.

It is now available on JIMMY.EU , Amazon ( UK , Germany , Italy ), MediaExpert ( Poland ), Allegro, eMAG, Euro, Neonet, Al.to, Wildberries, and Ozon.

About Jimmy

JlMMY, a technology-driven home appliance brand under KingClean Electric Co., LTD.

The company has 800+ R&D engineers, files around 200 new patents annually, and holds 2200+ patents since its establishment in 1994. Leveraging KingClean's robust R&D and production capabilities, JIMMY is committed to pioneering innovations that provide a cleaner way to enhance quality of life and overall well-being.

Contact: Sally.hong@kingclean.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685131/BX7_Pro_Max_video.mp4