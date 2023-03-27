This Ramadan, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) have special offers to make your experience more fulfilling and memorable

DUBAI, UAE, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the preparations for Ramadan in full swing, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) are bringing the celebrations and the spirit of giving exclusively to their customers with exclusive offers across its various products, HUAWEI AppGallery, HUAWEI Themes, HUAWEI Mobile Cloud, HUAWEI Health, Petal Maps, and Petal Search, to provide customers with an unforgettable Ramadan experience. Huawei provides users with various applications that can stimulate their minds during this month and offer the right balance of entertainment and efficiency, ranging from top apps to workouts, themes, and shopping.

HUAWEI AppGallery is excited to announce the biggest offer of the year this Ramadan offering users the chance to win a share of $1M cashback and prizes by simply topping up on AppGallery.

The offer allows users to top up selected apps like Bigo, Likee and Yoho and games like PUBG, Free Fire, MLBB, Rise of Kingdoms, and Yalla Ludo and enjoy two exciting rewards. Firstly, the Ramadan Offer allows users to use stars earned from topping up to light up the lanterns, which provide a chance to win amazing prizes. Secondly, the Level-up offer provides users with an opportunity to claim coupons based on the amount they top-up. The more users top-up, the higher the value of coupons they can claim.

HUAWEI Themes has partnered with Mahmood Al Abadi, the Emirati gifted artist, dedicated to unlocking the secrets of Arabic calligraphy, with a broad background in art and sculpture to create new and visually striking design sets for its Themes. Users who download Mahmood Al Abadi's limited edition Themes, including Ramadan designs, will get the chance to win exciting Huawei devices or discount Themes coupons. Finally, users can also enjoy significant savings of up to 90% on selected Themes and Watch Faces. For customers looking to add more space to their smartphones, there is a 70% discount for 200GB of space for Mobile Cloud users. With the latest Petal Maps, Huawei users can enjoy their iftar at the best locations in town and pray at their nearby mosques.

Users of Petal Search will win fantastic prizes simply by using the search tool to find important Ramadan information such as prayer times, Quran, and Iftar recipes. It is vital to look after your health while fasting during Ramadan, and HUAWEI Health has just the right offer for customers. Users can compete in the Ramadan Walk at three different levels (2,000 steps, 6,000 steps, and 9,000 steps) and receive customised digital medals as rewards for their progress.

William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, stated: "Huawei Mobile Services has always believed in rewarding its customers, and this month is no exception. During Ramadan, we strive to help customers find the best deals and make their lives as easy as possible. We are constantly working to improve the end-user experience and make our offerings more distinctive and personalized."

Huawei aims to improve people's lives and influence the world daily, one step at a time. Because Ramadan is a special month for users, particularly in the MENA region, and a time of celebration and togetherness, Huawei is prioritizing the happiness and well-being of its customers, particularly in the MENA region, by providing applications that can stimulate their minds, offer the right balance of entertainment and efficiency, and make their Ramadan experience unforgettable. With Huawei, customers can celebrate the joy of giving during this special month. Click here to know more about HMS Ramadan offers.

About Huawei Mobile Services (HMS)

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) is a part of Huawei Consumer Business Group, which aims to provide a complete, all-scenario mobile ecosystem to Huawei device users. HMS users can enjoy official services such as AppGallery, Mobile Cloud, Themes, Video, Petal Search, Petal Maps and more which come along with EMUI. HMS covers users in over 170 countries and regions, serving as an ultimate and premium smart living experience to benefit every user. As the era of a fully connected world has arrived, HMS continues evolving to provide an optimised mobile experience and fulfil the commitment to bring the world closer.

