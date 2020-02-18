This Is How SEAT Explores the Future

- SEAT and Xplora are looking for innovative solutions in one of the world's biggest technology hubs

- In Tel Aviv (Israel) there are 6,600 startups, 800 of which are dedicated to the car industry

MARTORELL, Spain, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Warning, distraction! Driver falling asleep!" This could be how cars warn drivers in the future if they detect that their eyes are closed or that they take their eyes off the road. And we will also be able to regulate how much light passes through the windows at the touch of a button. These are just some of the innovative solutions that SEAT is working on through the Xplora project in Tel Aviv, Israel, one of the technologically most advanced places on the planet.