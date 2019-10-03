This Fall, Olive Oils from Spain Event Is Around the Corner in Tokyo

Second year of the campaign promotion supported by the European Union (EU)

TOKYO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Olive Oils from Spain is having their second year Olive Oil World Tour in Japan to promote olive oils. This organization is the world leader in quality and production of olive oil. Going on their second year of the campaign, the target is focus on international and local travelers located in Europe, USA and Asia.

During October to November, we will focus working on the following initiatives: