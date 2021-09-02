ThinkMarkets Launches Institutional Business with Liquidity.net

Integrating a list of top-tier technology vendors into the offering, Liquidiy.net aims to service banks, brokers, hedge funds, and asset managers by leveraging its prime broker relationships. Liquidiy.net's unique Multi-Asset Pricing engine allows for unique price formation and the addition of new liquidity into the market as well as pricing alongside Tier-1 liquidity. Aside from the traditional prime of prime partnership, Liquidity.net provides a white label offering through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and Integral.

With an impressive offering including FX, CFDs, commodities and cryptocurrencies, Liquidity.net's ability to deliver exceptional service is backed by a secure and reliable infrastructure established by ThinkMarkets over the past decade.

With several datacentre locations across all major trading centres worldwide, the firm aims to bridge the gap between Prime Brokers and institutional clients. Liquidity.net has partnered with Equinix to manage data center locations via its robust global infrastructure, resulting in reliable connections and lightning-fast execution speeds. Liquidity.net has also partnered with the industry's leading third-party providers, including: oneZero, Spotex, Integral, Fastmatch, and EuronextFX.

Commenting on the launch, Co-founder & Director of ThinkMarkets, Faizan Anees said: "We are thrilled to expand our business with an institutional offering. Our prime broker relationships enable us to deliver customized & tailored trading conditions to all participants in the institutional and professional marketplace. With an established team of professionals and a tried and tested infrastructure, we stand ready to meet the needs clients have in the market."

To establish Liquidity.net as the leading multi-asset liquidity provider, ThinkMarkets assembled a team of financial and technology experts, with over 100 years of combined industry experience. The team is led by Mukrram Ali, whose wealth of expertise will drive the growth effort for Liquidity.net across multiple continents. Most recently, Mukrram Ali held a senior role at one of the leading bridge-technology providers, complementing his vast experience in institutional trading services at leading FX providers. Commenting on his appointment as Managing Director for Liquidity.net, Mr. Ali said, "I'm delighted to join ThinkMarkets to head Liquidity.net. We are strongly committed to disrupt the market with reliable infrastructure, top-tier prime broking relationship, and our ability to provide access to a unique liquidity offering for our clients."

About Liquidity.net

Liquidity.net is a multi-asset liquidity provider headquartered in London and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) offering services to Professional Clients only. Owned by ThinkMarkets, the company is led by established industry professionals with offices in London, and Dubai. Liquidity.net has datacenter locations across all major global financial centres and a multitude of technology provider partners, the company delivers an integrated offering to banks, brokers, hedge funds, and asset managers. For more information, please visit https://www.liquidity.net

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a premium, multi-asset, online brokerage established in 2010 with offices in London, Melbourne, and Tokyo and hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. As a regulated company, ThinkMarkets operates with several financial licenses around the globe and delivers some of the industry's most recognised trading solutions, including its award - winning platform, ThinkTrader. ThinkMarkets provides quick and easy access to a wide range of markets including forex, equities, CFDs on equities, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, futures and more. For more information please visit: https://www.thinkmarkets.com/uk/

