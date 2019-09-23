These seven amazing London hotels make Expedia's best global hotels list

- Expedia.com announces the winners of its annual Best of VIP Access Awards

- Seven amazing London hotels among 4,000 across 121 countries recognized for excellent guest experiences

- Extra recognition goes to The SOHO Hotel and COMO The Halkin for being luxury accommodations; Taj 51 Buckingham Gate also gets special mention as a romantic getaway

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Given that nearly two thirds (64 %) of Britons travelling abroad this summer worry about the quality of their hotel1, Expedia has curated over 4,000 stand-out VIP Access hotels in 121 countries. To find the crème de la crème among them, Expedia launched the Best of VIP Access Awards. The awards reassure travellers that the hotel they choose comes recommended by frequent guests for outstanding quality and highlights possible benefits like a free drink on arrival or a room upgrade.

What's more, Expedia Rewards members can redeem or receive double points and get bonus points on all bookings made on VIP Access hotels. For more information about becoming an Expedia Rewards member, head to Expedia.com. For now, learn more about the UK's VIP Access picks below:

Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, Suites and Residence

Want to be neighbours with the Queen? Check into Westminster's Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, a short walk from Buckingham Palace, St. James and Mayfair. Live like a Lord or Lady in luxurious suites while treating your palate to creations from Michelin-starred restaurant Quilon or high tea at Kona. Tag 51, the hotel's award-winning spa, offers the perfect setting for a romantic interlude.

The Soho Hotel, Firmdale Hotels – London

Located off a quiet street, close to bars, restaurants, museums, and the London Eye, Firmdale Group's, The Soho Hotel is a convenient location for a holiday with kids or a few nights on the town. Luxuriate in one of 96 individually-designed bedrooms and suites by interior designer Kit Kemp.

Hotel 41 – London

Exquisitely designed with comfort in mind, 41 – London tailors each small detail from handmade mattresses to a range of soaps in its bathrooms. It's location, behind Buckingham Palace and a stone's throw from Victoria Train station, makes trips to central London very convenient. The hotel's rooftop bar with its view of the Royal Mews, is a great spot to unwind with a drink and watch the sunset.

Corinthia Hotel – London

Steps from Trafalgar Square, Corinthia Hotels pampers guests with airy rooms, suites, and penthouses. Having started out as a restaurant, the hotel focuses on up-scale dining experiences with Mediterranean cuisine at St. George's Bay or Sushi at Corinthia Palace. A must-visit is the hotel's award-winning spa and the Daniel Galvin Hair Salon.

Apex City of London Hotel – London

Practically in the shadow of the Tower of London, this stylish four-star hotel is the perfect base for checking big ticket items off the sightseeing list – Borough Market, St. Paul's Cathedral and the Tower Bridge are a short walk away. End the day at the hotel, with dinner under a hanging garden in The Addendum Bar and a trip to the sauna.

COMO The Halkin – London

This hotel offers travellers the understated elegance of contemporary Italian design. It is nestled between Knightsbridge and Mayfair Regency Squares and St. James' parks. Sample contemporary Basque cuisine at Ametsa or end the evening with delicious cocktails and tapas at the Halkin Bar.

Rosewood – London

Rosewood London is a short walk from the fashion and food of Covent Garden. Sip on afternoon tea at The Mirror Room or enjoy a summer picnic with sparkling wine under the Wisteria at Nyetimber Secret Garden. Guests can put their best faces on at the renowned Face Place Clinic before hitting up nearby restaurants, ale houses or after a tour of the British Museum.

1 Survey of 2,000 respondents from Censuswide found that 64% of Britons worry about the quality of the hotel when going on a summer holiday. Dates of survey: 2nd May 2019 – 11th June 2019

