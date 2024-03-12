Therabody Expands Investment in Science with $10 Million Research Pledge, Scientific Partnerships and Official Scientific Advisory Board

To push the boundaries of wellness technology, the company plans expansive investment in scientific research and partnerships

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody, the leader in wellness technology, announced today the investment of more than $10M to fund initiatives that will continue to drive innovation and the scientific validation of their products. The company also announced the formalization of their Scientific Advisory Board and, significantly, a partnership with the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), the global research leader in the field of exercise, physical fitness and sports medicine.

In an evolving regulatory landscape, Therabody believes that science is essential for leading the way forward as technology will transform healthcare over the next decade. Their $10 million investment in scientific research will drive an integrated strategy for scientific leadership in the industry with funds put toward scientific and clinical research studies across beauty, wellness and athletic performance over the next several years. Also set to launch are the company's first grant opportunities that will support researchers globally whose work is at the intersection of wellness and technology.

Therabody has also announced a partnership with the largest and arguably most respected sports medicine organization in the world, the American College of Sports Medicine, comprised of more than 40,000 physicians, scientists, educators and certified health fitness professionals. As the leader in athletic performance recovery, Therabody plans to sponsor and exhibit cutting-edge recovery therapies at the ACSM Annual Meeting in May 2024 where the latest in exercise science, practice and policy will be showcased. Additional components planned for the partnership include a collaborative research grant program, as well as support and alignment with ACSM's Strategic Health Initiative for Women, Sport, and Physical Activity to achieve strategic goals and initiatives pertaining to women's health and fitness.

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Therabody," said ACSM President Irene Davis, Ph.D., FACSM. "The synergies between ACSM's and Therabody's mission and vision make them a perfect partner for us."

Since Dr. Jason Wersland invented Theragun in February of 2008, the company has been driven by science and has engaged scientific, medical, and leading wellness advisors to support research and product development. The announcement today of the Therabody Scientific Advisory Board formalizes relationships with four scientific authorities at the top of their professional fields:

Dr. Pamela Peeke, MD, MPH, FACP FACSM, is a nationally renowned physician and scientist in the fields of integrative medicine and women's health. Dr. Peeke holds dual master's degrees in public health and policy, is a Pew Foundation scholar in nutrition and metabolism, and is a thought leader with the Harvard Institute of Coaching. As a senior research fellow at the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Peeke has collaborated with the Office of Women's Research, applying this gender-specific research to her current role as a senior clinical investigator and chief medical officer in the digital biotechnology sector, overseeing trials impacting women's health conditions from osteoporosis to sleep impairment and hot flashes. A three-time New York Times bestselling author, Dr. Peeke is also a competing Senior Olympic triathlete.

Dr. Daniel Giordano, PT, DPT, CSCS is a Doctor of Physical Therapy specializing in performance health and longevity. As a thought leader in musculoskeleteal healthcare, his nationally recognized clinics also focus on women's health, youth athletes, and other diverse populations. Dan is well-known for his work on Men's Health magazine's Advisory Board and coaching on Bodybuilding.com, and has also been part of the medical teams for numerous high-profile athletic events including the USA Track & Field National Championships and Quicksilver Pro Surfing Championships.

Dr. Robin Thorpe, PhD is a global leader in recovery science and adjunct Professor with a proven track record in sports performance for which has included some of the largest sports organizations in the world spanning Manchester United – EPL; Mexico National Football Team; – World Cup 2018, NBA, MLB, MLS, Premiership Rugby, European/PGA ToursProfessional Golf, Olympic Track & Field, Red Bull and professional boxing the NBA, MLB, NFL, MLS and more. Having published original articles relating to athlete stress, fatigue and recovery, he has developed innovative methods and techniques to accelerate recovery and improve athletic performance. He continues to lead the recovery science space by simultaneously supporting some of the most notable athletes globally and by supervising research groups both in Europe and the USA in developing novel approaches to enhancing recovery and human performance.

Dr. Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS is a Harvard-trained, board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs micrographic surgeon focused on both clinical practice and research. Her clinical and research interests include dermatologic surgery, cosmetic dermatology, and laser medicine. While completing her residency in dermatology at Harvard Medical School, she had the privilege of learning from international leaders in laser and aesthetic medicine. She now splits her time between private practice and academic institutions. She is an Instructor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School and a Clinical Associate at Johns Hopkins University. She is actively involved in clinical care, research, and education.

Together with Therabody's science team, each board member will help to broaden their research network and advise on research strategy, related initiatives and content, and co-develop new Therabody products related to their area of expertise.

"Science has been a core equity of our innovation and how we have grown over the last five years. We could not be more excited to continue this leadership with our Scientific Advisors and a further commitment to industry leading research," said Tim Roberts, VP of Science and Innovation at Therabody.

"I am thrilled to welcome this caliber of scientific leadership to Therabody. Our Scientific Advisory Board, along with our significant investment in scientific research and partnerships, will ensure we remain at the forefront of our industry and dedicated to developing the most effective, scientifically validated products available today and in the future," said Monty Sharma, President and CEO of Therabody.

Therabody has completed 21 scientific studies to date with 26 currently in progress. More information can be found at Therabody.com/science.

