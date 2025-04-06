TheLotter Australia: Exciting Changes to the US Mega Millions This Week

SYDNEY, April 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Big changes have arrived at the US Mega Millions lottery! Starting with the draw on April 8, 2025, better jackpot odds, higher minimum prizes, an improved, built-in multiplier, and a modified Mega Number pool are in the offing - making the game better than ever. To make these great changes possible, ticket prices will increase from US$2 to US$5.

The revamped version of this lottery will feature a built-in Multiplier - 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, or even 10x. The Multiplier will boost non-jackpot winnings based on the number drawn before the draw at no extra cost! As a result, the second-prize winnings could reach an incredible US$10 million. If the Multiplier concept sounds familiar, it's because, before these changes, players had to pay extra to opt in for the Megaplier; however, the new Multiplier boosts winnings automatically! Moreover, the adaptation to the Mega Numbers pool will streamline the Mega Ball matrix and help form winning matches by reducing the amount of the total number from 25 to 24.

At TheLotter Australia, customers can purchase entries to US MegaLuck, where their selections are matched with an official lottery ticket in the corresponding US Mega Millions draw from licenced US Mega Millions retailers. Since US MegaLuck mirrors the original draw, the upcoming changes in April 2025 will apply to it as well.

"It's exciting to see Mega Millions evolving with major changes that make this popular draw even more appealing to both new and seasoned players. I'm thrilled that customers in Australia can enjoy the revamped game seamlessly through TheLotter Australia's website and app. And when they win, the customers receive their full prize amount, before taxes are deducted." Says Piers Morgan, Director at TheLotter Australia.

Australians passionate about American lotteries can also join the US MegaLuck draw easily and securely at TheLotter Australia. When a customer wins, TheLotter Australia notifies them promptly. Small prizes are deposited directly into the customers' accounts, while TheLotter Australia assists with claiming larger prizes.

The first Mega Millions draw with the new rules will take place April 8, 2025. If you want a chance at massive prizes, sign up and fill in an entry form at TheLotter Australia in time for the upcoming Mega Millions draw.

