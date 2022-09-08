TheEcomClub Founder Joe Heyes went From Facebook Marketplace Flipping to £3M Business Empire in 4 years.

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Heyes is a young Serial Entrepreneur from Manchester, England. Founder and CEO of 7 figure Amazon wholesale Business 'JH WHOLESALE' and eCommerce education company TheEcomClub', explains his inspiring story from homelessness to Business empire and discusses how he plans to help 1,000,000 people start an online business and make a living online.

Since being homeless in 2017, Joe has taken his eCommerce Business from Zero to over £200,000 a month selling everyday products on Amazon.

Founder Joe Heyes, Travelling the world, living a life of luxury as seen here in Dubai due to the freedom his Online Businesses have created. (PRNewsfoto/TheEcomClub) The 22 year old Entrepreneurs Business is responsible for distributing over 10,000 units a month wholesaling on Amazon. Pictured here in-front of a floor to ceiling large shipment of stock. (PRNewsfoto/TheEcomClub)

22-year-old Lancashire lad went from flipping electronics on Facebook Marketplace to running a multiple 7-figure eCommerce Business empire in just 4 years' time – and now helps other ordinary people make the transition to start an Online Business.

Joes' First Business came off the back of being homeless in 2017 in which he bought, refurbished and resold iPhones and other electronics on Facebook Marketplace. It wasn't until May 2018 when he discovered his current Business model 'Amazon FBA' (Fulfilment by Amazon).

"I was spending hours driving up and down the country to buy products to resell on Facebook Marketplace," Joe explained.

"Then I heard about Amazon FBA. When I realised, I could sell products in bulk on Amazon, and they would take care of Order fulfilment, Storage, Shipping and Customer Service. The game changed for me.

"I went from flipping 5-10 products a day on Facebook Marketplace to selling over 10,000+ units a month on Amazon in under a year, whilst managing my entire business online."

The young entrepreneurs Business specialises in sourcing and bulk buying everyday essential products from wholesalers and manufacturers across the world to resell on Amazon for a profit.

"By February 2019, I had scaled the Business to £50,000 a month in revenue using only UK wholesalers, Once I expanded my product research internationally, that's when things started to get crazy.

"Now in September 2022, our sales have exceeded and maintained above £200,000 a month on a consistent monthly basis."

Documenting his entire journey from homelessness to Business success, Joe has been able to amass a large combined social media following of over 500,000 people that look to take advantage of his Amazon FBA mentorship programme, another one of Joes' successful Business ventures.

"My social media presence was growing by thousands every single day, my inbox was filled with hundreds of people daily, asking me to teach them how to sell on Amazon." Joe, 22, explained.

"So, in July 2021, I built and launched my education company 'TheEcomClub' which is home to 'The Gateway to FBA Mentorship programme'. An online step by step programme designed to help ordinary people Setup, Build and Scale their own Amazon FBA Business in just 30 days' time teaching them my personally proven strategies".

Joes' mentorship programme has already assisted over 2,100 people to start successfully selling on Amazon since July last year with some of the top students scaling to over £20,000 a month in revenue.

"By no means is Amazon FBA a 'Get rich quick scheme' however with commitment and hard work, it can absolutely make you between £3,000 - £10,000 a month quite easily alongside other full-time commitments.

"The programme has produced student results like this month in month out, my strategies are proven to work, it just takes a little persistence." Said Joe.

The serial entrepreneur expressed his desire to build and scale his own Private Label brands to sell on Amazon, with them plans already underway, he expects to have multiple Branded product lines brought to market by summer 2023 with global expansion opportunities.

"Private label brands are where the scalability is in terms of building a sellable asset. Building brands provide longevity and of course build an asset that can be listed for acquisition in the long term.

"My main focus is to continue scaling my Businesses, whilst diversifying my portfolio across other start-ups and property development." Joe disclosed.

"My mission with my personal brand is to reach 1 billion people with my content throughout my career to showcase that the traditional work system is outdated and that there is a new generational way to make a living via the internet that doesn't involve you living miserably pay-check to pay-check.

"I hope to personally help over 1,000,000 ordinary people make the transition from a 9-5 job they dislike to successfully making a living with an Online Business."

About JH Wholesale/TheEcomClub

Founded in 2018. JH Wholesale specialises in sourcing in demand products from global wholesalers and distributing them globally via Amazon's fulfilment service 'FBA'. The company currently wholesales over 10,000 units a month internationally to its customers with the intention of delivering quality products at affordable prices with an elite customer experience.

Founded in 2021. TheEcomClub is an education company that hosts one of the world's highest performing mentorship programmes in the eCommerce space. TEC hold one of the highest student success rates in all the online education/mentorship industry with their Amazon FBA mentorship programme 'The Gateway to FBA'.

Instagram - @Joeheyes

TikTok - @Joeheyess

Twitter - @Joeheyes

Website – www.theecomclub.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1894646/TheEcomClub_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1894645/TheEcomClub_2.jpg

SOURCE TheEcomClub