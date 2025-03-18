The Zeekr 001 Successfully Accomplishes the Ski Track Challenge in Kazakhstan, Excelling in Performance on Snow

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeekr released the ski track challenge of the Zeekr 001 in Kazakhstan, once again proving its exceptional performance and versatility. Held at Shymbulak, Almaty, the challenge highlighted the all-purpose, all-season performance of the Zeekr 001 under extreme conditions.

As a renowned skiing resort, Shymbulak is known for its high snow coverage and mountainous terrain. The natural environment of extreme cold and steep slopes poses unprecedented challenges to the Zeekr 001, challenging its handling, acceleration and braking performance in all aspects.

For this challenge, the Zeekr 001 completed a 1.5km climb from the visitor center at the base of the mountain, whilst tackling the low traction of the snow slopes, a maximum climb angle of 28° and the constraints of the rough terrain. With up to 686N•m of torque and 400kW of peak power, the Zeekr 001 brought its powerful 3.8s 0-100km/h acceleration capabilities on a flat road to this challenge. It maintained a constant and stable full power output for the 1.5km stretch of road with a precise thermal management path.

Driving safety is always the first priority for the Zeekr 001. In this challenge, the Distributed Traction Control System (DTCS), under the control of the front and rear dual motors, independently adjusts the torque output of each drive wheel according to real-time working conditions, providing a precise and fast response on steep inclines. While improving performance in extreme road conditions, it effectively guarantees handling safety. The Zeekr 001 as a high-performance shooting brake is also equipped with air suspension system. The ground clearance of the vehicle was maintained at 200mm throughout the challenge, ensuring zero contact damage to the exterior bodywork and key chassis components, and demonstrating the product's excellent passability and safety.

This successful challenge underscores the capability of the Zeekr 001 to perform in all driving conditions, reaffirming the brand's commitment to innovation and exploration. By pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle performance, Zeekr has solidified its ambition in the EV market, showcasing its technical prowess and dedication to delivering high-performance, all-purpose vehicles.

About Zeekr

Zeekr (NYSE: ZK) is the global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Holding Group. Zeekr aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. The brand utilizes Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and develops its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies, and electric vehicle supply chain. Zeekr's value is equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solution provider.

Zeekr operates its R&D centers and design studios in Gothenburg, Ningbo, Hangzhou, and Shanghai and boasts state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. Since Zeekr began delivering vehicles in October 2021, the brand has delivered more than 440,000 vehicles to date including the Zeekr 001, Zeekr 001 FR, Zeekr 009 MPV, Zeekr X urban SUV, Zeekr 007, Zeekr 7X and Zeekr MIX. Zeekr has announced plans to sell vehicles in global markets, and has an ambitious roll-out plan over the next 5 years to satisfy the rapidly expanding global EV demand.

