HAVANA, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Havana is hosting the XXII Habanos Festival, the largest international event for aficionados of the finest tobacco in the world, Habanos, which will be held from the 24th of February to the 28th. The event will be attended by enthusiasts of this unique product from all over the world, with the Bolívar, Montecristo and Romeo y Julieta brands taking centre stage.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8692251-the-xxii-habanos-festival-opens/